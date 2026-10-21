New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote Before World Series

After the New York Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, star outfielder Aaron Judge sent a clear message to the Yankees brass. SNY Yankees wrote: Aaron Judge was asked how he wants the Yankees’ front office to respond to another year of falling short of a title: “We’re the Yankees. I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we’ve got holes, if it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need, you got to go out there and get it.” Aaron Judge was asked if he thinks the Yankees’ front office has gone all-in enough: “It’s tough to say. I want to trade for everybody, sign everybody every single year, but I know that’s not realistic. They give us a winning team every single year, but that’s not good enough here in New York. We’re the Yankees. You’ve got to go out there and expect championships and go all-in every year. I’m excited to see what they do.”

Aaron Judge was asked if he thinks the Yankees' front office has gone all-in enough:"It's tough to say. I want to trade for everybody, sign everybody every single year, but I know that's not realistic. They give us a winning team every single year, but that's not good enough… https://t.co/Pf4i8V3qCH pic.twitter.com/irIeCkjaiF— SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

Hal Steinbrenner addressed Judge’s comments in a recent media session.

New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Before World Series

SNY Yankees wrote on X: Hal Steinbrenner is asked about Aaron Judge’s comments about the Yankees needing to go “all in”, adding that he and Judge spoke yesterday at length: “I did not listen to the entire interview…was I upset about it? No. If I was a player, I would have expectations that my ownership group would do everything in their power every offseason to win a championship. We did that this year. We had the highest payroll in the history of the organization. I definitely think we went all-in this season – we had a team that was every bit capable of winning a championship. No, it did not work out. I have expectations of my players. I expect them to obey the rules, work hard, listen to their coaches, trainers, strength guys. Expectations are a good thing.”

Looking at Aaron Judge

Judge missed most of the season with a rib fracture. He landed on the IL in early June and returned in early September, only to go back on the IL with a calf strain before the playoffs. Because of his calf strain, Judge missed the entire postseason. In his limited action this season, Judge slashed .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI over 66 games. Judge will likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame when his career is over. He has 64.2 career bWAR, 386 home runs and 871 RBI. Judge is a three-time MVP, an eight-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger.