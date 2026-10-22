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Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent 446 Days After Release

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Marcus Stroman #0 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) by a score of 4-3.

They were swept in the ALDS (after sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card).

Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent 446 Days After Release

GettyMarcus Stroman #0 of the New York Yankees is introduced prior to Game One of the Division Series against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on October 05, 2024 in New York City.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Marcus Stroman.

The former Yankees pitcher was released in 2025.

MLB.com wrote on August 1, 2025: “New York Yankees released RHP Marcus Stroman.”

446 days later, Stroman still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB, as he is currently a free agent.

Looking At Stroman’s Time In The Bronx

GettyMarcus Stroman #0 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2025 in New York City.

Stroman signed with the Yankees before the 2024 season after a year where he made the All-Star Game with the Chicago Cubs.

During his first year with the franchise, he went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 30 games (29 starts).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 11, 2024): “Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN. Stroman, 32, was an All-Star with the Cubs in 2023 and had a great first half but struggled down the stretch and finished with a 3.95 ERA.”

GettyMarcus Stroman #0 of the New York Yankees comes off the field after pitching six innings against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 11, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Before getting released, Stroman went 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA in nine starts during the 2025 season.

Looking At Stroman’s Other Stops

GettyLucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox, Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios #17 of the Minnesota Twins during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stroman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

During the 2017 season, Stroman went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 33 starts.

GettyMarcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 17, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

Stroman (who is 35) then had stints with the New York Mets and Cubs before the Yankees.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent 446 Days After Release

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