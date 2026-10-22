Failed New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent 446 Days After Release

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) by a score of 4-3.

They were swept in the ALDS (after sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card).

Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent 446 Days After Release

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Marcus Stroman.

The former Yankees pitcher was released in 2025.

MLB.com wrote on August 1, 2025: “New York Yankees released RHP Marcus Stroman.”

446 days later, Stroman still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB, as he is currently a free agent.

Looking At Stroman’s Time In The Bronx

Stroman signed with the Yankees before the 2024 season after a year where he made the All-Star Game with the Chicago Cubs.

During his first year with the franchise, he went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 30 games (29 starts).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 11, 2024): “Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN. Stroman, 32, was an All-Star with the Cubs in 2023 and had a great first half but struggled down the stretch and finished with a 3.95 ERA.”

Before getting released, Stroman went 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA in nine starts during the 2025 season.

Looking At Stroman’s Other Stops

Stroman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

During the 2017 season, Stroman went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 33 starts.

Stroman (who is 35) then had stints with the New York Mets and Cubs before the Yankees.