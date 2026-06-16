Yankees Issued Strong Trade Position on Astros’ Isaac Paredes

The New York Yankees look to be buyers with the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline about a month and a half away. New York has a wide-open American League staring right in front of them. As a result, could they be looking to make a big move to separate themselves from the rest?

New York’s third base situation could use improvement as Ryan McMahon is batting .211 with 36 hits, seven homers, 21 RBIs and 18 runs scored in 64 games this season, per StatMuse. So, who could be a potential candidate for the Yankees?

In a June 15 article, Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated floated Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes as a potential trade target to improve the hot corner midseason.

“Paredes is a right-handed hitter and a capable third baseman who could step into a platoon at the hot corner with Ryan McMahon,” Rasmussen wrote. “Paredes, a two-time All-Star, is an above-average hitter who hit 31 home runs and drove in 98 RBIs in 2023 with the Rays.”

The Astros’ third baseman has experience playing in the AL East, having played for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2022 to 2024. As a result, he wouldn’t be a stranger to playing in the different ballparks within the Yankees’ division and would be a good platoon player with McMahon.

Isaac Paredes’ Offense Makes Up for His Defense

So far this season, Paredes is batting .232 with 55 hits, 10 homers, 35 RBIs and 29 runs scored in 67 games, per StatMuse. Although the 27-year-old can bring some offense to the New York lineup, his defense might be average at best.

Nonetheless, Rasmussen believes that the player’s offense can help overlook any defensive concerns.

“This year, the 27-year-old has a .725 OPS with nine home runs and 33 RBIs in 66 games,” Rasmussen added in his article. “His 106 wRC+ is still above league average but is his lowest in a single season since ’21. He’s not a top-tier defender by any metrics, but he makes up for it with his bat and can also rotate to various positions in the infield. Paredes has a $13 million club option for 2027.”

Will the Yankees Be Active at the Trade Deadline?

As for the Yankees’ trade-deadline plans, Robert Murray of FanSided noted that he expects New York to take an aggressive approach and aim to win a championship. With the New York Knicks ending their championship drought, it wouldn’t be a surprise that the Yankees might want to do the same.

“I expect them to be plenty active,“ Murray said during a June 15 appearance on “Pinstripe Territory.“ “This is a season where, if I’m Brian Cashman, I try to be aggressive on the market because, if you look at the American League, obviously the Guardians have been good, and the White Sox have been good.

“They’ve been good, the Rays have been good, but besides that, that’s a very winnable American League. If I’m Cashman, this is the year I’m going all out. I’m trying to add at the deadline, and I’m trying to give my best shot to the Dodgers and try to dethrone them and win the World Series before this lockout, this craziness ends up happening.”