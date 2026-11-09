Yankees Suddenly Emerge as Favorites for Japanese Pitching Prospect

While the New York Yankees boast one of baseball’s best rotations, they’re always on the lookout for additional depth.

And according to a recently released report, they’re reportedly at the forefront of landing an intriguing right-handed Japanese prospect.

New York Yankees Reportedly Frontrunners To Land Intriguing Japanese Prospect

Per Andrés Chávez of SB Nation, the Japanese sports site Hochi Sports is reporting that the Yankees are the frontrunners to sign right-handed pitcher Hironari Hiroike.

“The Yankees are reportedly setting their sights on 21-year-old Japanese right-hander Hironari Hiroike, who pitched at Keio University in Tokyo. The site called the Bombers ‘the most likely destination’ for the young and talented hurler, who had a 2.88 ERA and a strikeout rate of 11.52 in six games in the Tokyo Big6 Baseball League. With a mid-90s fastball that can reach 97 mph and multiple promising breaking balls, Hiroike wasn’t drafted in the NPB and is expected to sign a minor league deal with an MLB squad.”

Hal Steinbrenner Defends Both Brian Cashman And Aaron Boone

Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner defended general manager Brian Cashman, along with manager Aaron Boone, both of whom faced calls for their replacements by fans.

“Cash is great every season,” Steinbrenner said. “I mean, I think the roster he put together, the team that we rolled out of spring training with, was as good as any in baseball, in my opinion.

“We had a lot of bumps and bruises along the way, but the team was fantastic. And I thought it was a world championship team.

“Talking about this season, I thought Boone managed a good season, especially with the pitching staff. We had a lot of additions and subtractions in the rotation throughout the course of the season. Our bullpen was absolutely exhausted by the end of the season. He got through all that and he got us to the playoffs.”