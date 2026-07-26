New York Yankees Announce Surprising Anthony Volpe Decision Before Phillies Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will close out their three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Yankees have won each of the first two games, so they will look to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 3-1 on Saturday night.

Anthony Volpe did not play.

New York Yankees Announce Volpe Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/26 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS T. Grisham CF M. Schuemann LF J. Caballero 2B A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup on Sunday.

He is also surprisingly hitting 5th.

The 25-year-old shortstop enters the night batting .242 with 36 hits, one home run, 15 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 49 games.

Volpe is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Yankees (and is from New Jersey).

As of late, Volpe has been unable to keep a consistent spot in the lineup.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Sunday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 59-45 record in 104 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 33-22 in 55 games on the road).

After the Phillies, the Yankees are headed to Chicago for a series with the White Sox that starts on Monday night.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies enter the series finale as the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-49 record in 105 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 27-27 in 54 games at home).

Following the Yankees, the Phillies will visit the Miami Marlins on Monday night in Florida.