Yankees Get Surprising Brad Ausmus Update Involving Aaron Boone

Former New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus, who served with the club for three seasons, has been hired as the 21st manager in Houston Astros history.

The Astros did not renew the contract of manager Joe Espada, and have turned to Ausmus, who played for them during his MLB career, and who also previously managed the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels.

And now, it’s being revealed that Yankees manager Aaron Boone helped play a role in Ausmus being hired in Houston.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Played A Role In Brad Ausmus Being Hired In Houston

According to MLB Insider Chandler Rome, Yankees manager Aaron Boone played a role in Ausmus being hired by the Astros after multiple conversations with general manager Randy Flores.

“A lot of what went into Randy Flores wanting to explore Brad Ausmus as a candidate was talking to Aaron Boone about some of the things he saw about how Brad Ausmus evolved in New York,” Rome said.

He continued:

“Brad Ausmus’s first two managerial stints did not go well,” he continued. “Record-wise, optics-wise, there was a lot of bad stuff … But you are allowed to get better at this, and that is what Randy Flores essentially is banking on here. He and Brad Ausmus had some pretty honest conversation about how he has evolved since going to New York… One of the things Randy Flores said about him is that he has learned how to handle the media from Aaron Boone.”

Brad Ausmus Had A Message For Anyone Who Doubts Him As Astros Manager

Ausmus, who did not have success as the manager of the Tigers and Angels, understands that there may be doubts about his being hired in Houston to manage the Astros, but he had a special message for those who are doubting.

“I’d say let’s go win,” Ausmus said via Brian McTaggart on X, formerly known as Twitter. “For the ones who are doubters, let me bring you back in. We’re going to go out there and we’re going to win, we’re going to do our work in Spring Training and hopefully get the most out of the players.”

Ausmus, who spent several years of his playing career in an Astros uniform, is also excited to be back with the organization.

“I’m very excited to be back with Houston,” he said. “This is a place I spent for 10 years as a player and looking back on my career, if I picture myself as a player, it’s wearing an Astros uniform.”