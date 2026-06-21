New York Yankees Announce Surprising Cody Bellinger Change Before Reds Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds will play the final game of their series.

The Yankees are coming off a 10-2 loss on Saturday.

Cody Bellinger (who batted 4th) finished with two hits, two strikeouts and one run in four at-bats.

Yankees Announce Surprising Cody Bellinger Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/21 B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger DH S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe SS E. Rodríguez SP”

Bellinger has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the order.

He is also the DH for the first time this season.

The former MVP comes into the day batting .276 with 75 hits, 11 home runs, 49 RBIs, 46 runs and eight stolen bases in 74 games.

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He has also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The two-time All-Star helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series title.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into the day as the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-29 record in 75 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 22-14 in 36 games at home).

Following Sunday’s game with the Reds, the Yankees will head on the road for a series with the Detroit Tigers that starts on Monday night in Michigan.

Reds Right Now

The Reds enter Sunday as the last-place team in the National League Central with a 36-39 record in 75 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 17-20 in 37 games on the road).