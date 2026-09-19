Yankees Announce Surprising Austin Wells Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks will play the second game of their series in the Phoenix.

The Yankees won by a score of 9-2 on Friday.

Austin Wells (who batted 8th) finished with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Surprising Austin Wells Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/19 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos RF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero CF C. Schlittler SP”

Wells has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Saturday.

The former Arizona star comes into the night batting .180 with 58 hits, 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, 35 runs and three stolen bases in 117 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Saturday:

@NYY1996BR: “Lineup looking like a Spring Training road game in Dunedin in March.”

@MichaelErat: “Caballero in center field is certainly a choice. 😑”

@SwagtoImpress: “In what world does Ramos deserve to hit 4 and wells 6? Good lord.”

@jax2476: “Little nervous about Cabby in center. The outfield is huge there. Surprised they didn’t move Belli to center”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.