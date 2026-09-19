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Yankees Announce Surprising Austin Wells Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees in action against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks will play the second game of their series in the Phoenix.

The Yankees won by a score of 9-2 on Friday.

Austin Wells (who batted 8th) finished with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Yankees Announce Surprising Austin Wells Decision

GettyRelief pitcher Luis Gil #81 high fives Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/19 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos RF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero CF C. Schlittler SP”

Wells has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Saturday.

The former Arizona star comes into the night batting .180 with 58 hits, 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, 35 runs and three stolen bases in 117 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees connects for his third inning solo home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Saturday:

@NYY1996BR: “Lineup looking like a Spring Training road game in Dunedin in March.”

@MichaelErat: “Caballero in center field is certainly a choice. 😑”

@SwagtoImpress: “In what world does Ramos deserve to hit 4 and wells 6? Good lord.”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees connects for his third inning solo home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

@jax2476: “Little nervous about Cabby in center. The outfield is huge there. Surprised they didn’t move Belli to center”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees warms up on deck during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Announce Surprising Austin Wells Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

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