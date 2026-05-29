Yankees World Series Champion Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

They most recently swept the Royals (in Kansas City).

Aaron Judge had three hits and two RBI’s during the series.

World Series Champion Makes Aaron Judge Statement

In a recent interview with ALL THE SMOKE BASEBALL, 2009 World Series Champion Nick Swisher spoke about Judge.

Swisher: “When Aaron speaks, people usually listen, which is great… We have the greatest player on the f***ing planet playing right field for us every night… It’s just finding the pieces around him that we need to get to help him achieve that goal.”

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Judge is in his 11th season with the Yankees.

He is batting .252 with 51 hits, 17 home runs, 34 RBI’s, 41 runs and five stolen bases in 56 games this year.

@yankeesondeck_ wrote (on May 28): “Yankees really gotta win this year. Go all in at the trade deadline. No prospect except for Lombard should be deemed untouchable. Aaron Judge is 34 and Gerrit Cole is 35.”

Judge is coming off another outstanding year where he won his third MVP Award in the last four seasons.

He batted .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBI’s.

The MLB wrote: “No player has ever had FIVE 50-homer seasons in Major League history … Aaron Judge has four, and is on pace for 50 this year 🤯”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 34-22 in 56 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 17-13 in 30 games on the road).

Following the Athletics, the Yankees will return to the Bronx to host the Cleveland Guardians on June 2.