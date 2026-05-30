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Former New York Yankees All-Star Makes Bold Robinson Canó Statement

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DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 04: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to playing the Detroit Tigers in game four of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 4, 2011 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Athletics (in Sacramento).

They are coming off an impressive 8-2 win on Friday.

Former Yankees Star Makes Bold Robinson Canó Statement

GettyRobinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees congratulates Nick Swisher #33 on a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of the game on September 25, 2012 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In a recent interview with ALL THE SMOKE BASEBALL, former Yankees star Nick Swisher spoke about Robinson Canó.

Swisher: “Robinson Canó can play baseball in his  f***ing sleep and still hit .330. It was easy for him. I used to take BP with him all the time. It was just embarrassing to me. I’m like, No  f***ing way this guy is in the same league as I’m in… This dude lives on another planet. It’s not the same.”

Canó spent the first nine years of his career as a member of the Yankees.

In that span, he made five All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win the 2009 World Series).

Ahead of the 2014 season, Canó signed a massive contract to join the Seattle Mariners.

@nyyankeesstats wrote (in 2024): “Yankees Most HR in single ALCS Series 4 Robinson Cano 2010 3 Darryl Strawberry 1996 3 Bernie Williams 2001 3 Jason Giambi 2003 3 Alex Rodriguez 2009 3 Aaron Judge 2017 3 Giancarlo Stanton 2024″

GettyRobinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off of starting pitcher Hector Santiago #53 of the Minnesota Twins that scored Guillermo Heredia #5 of the Seattle Mariners and Danny Valencia #26 of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a game at Safeco Field on June 6, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

Canó spent five seasons in Seattle before finishing his MLB career with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.

He last appeared in an MLB game during the 2022 season.

Over 2,267 career games, Canó batted .301 with 2,639 hits, 335 home runs, 1,306 RBI’s, 1,262 runs and 51 stole bases.

GettyRobinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees smiles after he hits a double and drives in his fifth run of the game against the Baltimore Orioles on July 30, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Current Yankees

The Yankees have remained one of the elite teams in all of baseball.

That said, they have been unable to win a title since the 2009 season (with Canó and Swisher).

Currently, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 35-22 record in 57 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees All-Star Makes Bold Robinson Canó Statement

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