Former New York Yankees All-Star Makes Bold Robinson Canó Statement

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Athletics (in Sacramento).

They are coming off an impressive 8-2 win on Friday.

Former Yankees Star Makes Bold Robinson Canó Statement

In a recent interview with ALL THE SMOKE BASEBALL, former Yankees star Nick Swisher spoke about Robinson Canó.

Swisher: “Robinson Canó can play baseball in his f***ing sleep and still hit .330. It was easy for him. I used to take BP with him all the time. It was just embarrassing to me. I’m like, No f***ing way this guy is in the same league as I’m in… This dude lives on another planet. It’s not the same.”

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Canó spent the first nine years of his career as a member of the Yankees.

In that span, he made five All-Star Games (and helped the franchise win the 2009 World Series).

Ahead of the 2014 season, Canó signed a massive contract to join the Seattle Mariners.

@nyyankeesstats wrote (in 2024): “Yankees Most HR in single ALCS Series 4 Robinson Cano 2010 3 Darryl Strawberry 1996 3 Bernie Williams 2001 3 Jason Giambi 2003 3 Alex Rodriguez 2009 3 Aaron Judge 2017 3 Giancarlo Stanton 2024″

Canó spent five seasons in Seattle before finishing his MLB career with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.

He last appeared in an MLB game during the 2022 season.

Over 2,267 career games, Canó batted .301 with 2,639 hits, 335 home runs, 1,306 RBI’s, 1,262 runs and 51 stole bases.

Current Yankees

The Yankees have remained one of the elite teams in all of baseball.

That said, they have been unable to win a title since the 2009 season (with Canó and Swisher).

Currently, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 35-22 record in 57 games.