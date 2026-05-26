Hi, Subscriber

Yankees World Series Champion Makes Honest Alex Rodriguez Statement

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
OAKLAND, CA - MAY 20: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before a game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 20, 2016 in Oakland, California. A-Rod has been on the disabled list but is expected to return soon. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

They are coming off a 4-3 win over the Royals (on Monday).

Yankees Champion Makes Alex Rodriguez Statement

GettyNick Swisher #33 and Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees look on during the MLB game against the Seattle Mariners on August 16, 2009 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 10-3.

Last month, 2009 World Series Champion Nick Swisher did an interview with ALL THE SMOKE BASEBALL.

Swisher spoke about his former teammate Alex Rodriguez.

Swisher: “He was good at everything. There wasn’t nothing he wasn’t good at. That wasn’t Rod’s problem. Rod’s problem is he might like to live his life in a little bit of chaos, which is not wrong, but there’s just always gonna be stuff swirling around… You see him on Fox… He’s so good, the way he breaks down games… This dude’s a machine… I loved him as a teammate.”

Swisher and Rodriguez were teammates for four seasons on the Yankees.

They won the World Series together in 2009.

Swisher’s Yankees Stint

GettyFormer New York Yankees Nick Swisher runs on the field with a Yankees Flag prior to game one of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York.

Swisher joined the Yankees in 2009, and hit 29 home runs with 82 RBI’s that season.

After winning the World Series, he then made the only All-Star Game of his career with the Yankees in 2010.

The 45-year-old spent four seasons with the franchise (2009-12).

Rodriguez’s Yankees Stint

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees and manager Joe Girardi #28 celebrate after Slade Heathcott #72 hit a three-run home run off of pitcher Brad Boxberger #26 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a game on September 14, 2015 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Rodriguez was traded to the Yankees (in 2004) after stints with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

He had one of the greatest postseasons in MLB history when he hit .365 with six home runs and 18 RBI’s during their 2009 run.

The 50-year-old played for the Yankees from 2004-16.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have been unable to win a World Series since 2009.

That said, they have been consistently one of the best teams in baseball.

Right now, the Yankees are 32-22 in 54 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Yankees World Series Champion Makes Honest Alex Rodriguez Statement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x