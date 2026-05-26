Yankees World Series Champion Makes Honest Alex Rodriguez Statement

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

They are coming off a 4-3 win over the Royals (on Monday).

Yankees Champion Makes Alex Rodriguez Statement

Last month, 2009 World Series Champion Nick Swisher did an interview with ALL THE SMOKE BASEBALL.

Swisher spoke about his former teammate Alex Rodriguez.

Swisher: “He was good at everything. There wasn’t nothing he wasn’t good at. That wasn’t Rod’s problem. Rod’s problem is he might like to live his life in a little bit of chaos, which is not wrong, but there’s just always gonna be stuff swirling around… You see him on Fox… He’s so good, the way he breaks down games… This dude’s a machine… I loved him as a teammate.”

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Swisher and Rodriguez were teammates for four seasons on the Yankees.

They won the World Series together in 2009.

Swisher’s Yankees Stint

Swisher joined the Yankees in 2009, and hit 29 home runs with 82 RBI’s that season.

After winning the World Series, he then made the only All-Star Game of his career with the Yankees in 2010.

The 45-year-old spent four seasons with the franchise (2009-12).

Rodriguez’s Yankees Stint

Rodriguez was traded to the Yankees (in 2004) after stints with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

He had one of the greatest postseasons in MLB history when he hit .365 with six home runs and 18 RBI’s during their 2009 run.

The 50-year-old played for the Yankees from 2004-16.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have been unable to win a World Series since 2009.

That said, they have been consistently one of the best teams in baseball.

Right now, the Yankees are 32-22 in 54 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.