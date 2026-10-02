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Tampa Bay Rays Manager Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before ALDS vs. Yankees

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Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads out to the field to start the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The MLB postseason picks back up Saturday with the Divisional Series beginning for both the American League and National League.

The New York Yankees have already arrived in Tampa Bay, where they’ll take on the No. 1-seeded Rays at Tropicana Field after dominating the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series earlier this week.

Ahead of the matchup, one of the biggest storylines continues to be superstar Aaron Judge’s status after the Yankees left him off their Wild Card roster while he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Aaron Boone Gives Update on Judge

On Friday, Boone revealed that Judge will work out with the team on the field in Tampa Bay and said “we’ll see” when asked about adding him to the roster and potentially putting him in the lineup Saturday.

“We’ll see. He’ll be working out today, hit again live yesterday,” Boone said.

Kevin Cash Praises Judge

Also speaking to the media ahead of Game 1 was Rays manager Kevin Cash, who had nothing but praise for Judge, calling him “the best player in our sport.”

“I look at Aaron Judge as being the best player in our sport,” Cash said. “You know we got a unicorn in Shohei Ohtani that we don’t see it very often and then we got Judge. So it’s different. We haven’t seen that too many games with him not in it… but they have a very good lineup, and they’ve been very good without him. It’s incredibly impressive the offensive success they have had missing the best hitter in our sport.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Tampa Bay Rays Manager Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before ALDS vs. Yankees

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