Yankees Linked to Projected $66 Million Star in ‘Stunning Move’

Heading into spring training in February, the New York Yankees could still use a few pieces. Finding an infielder is the Yankees’ biggest need, but they could also use another arm or two in the bullpen. As constructed, a left-handed reliever would be an ideal move for the Yankees to make, and there just so happens to be an elite one on the market in Tanner Scott.

Scott, an All-Star in 2024, posted a 1.75 ERA last season with 84 strikeouts in 72.0 innings pitched. Adding him to a bullpen featuring Devin Williams and others would give the Yankees the best unit in baseball.

Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media examined ways for the Yankees to finish their offseason, writing why they should add Scott in a “stunning signing.”

“You have about $18 million of wiggle room? Spend it. The Yankees should not be looking at a weak American League as a reason to tread waters, they should view it as an opportunity to dominate on their way back to the World Series.

“If the Yankees offered Tanner Scott a three-year deal at $51 million with an opt-out after each season, they might be able to land his services, and there would be zero penalties outside of re-entering the Steve Cohen threshold,” Garcia wrote on January 14.

How Much Will Scott Get in Free Agency?

It’s a bit surprising that Scott remains on the market as of Jan. 14. The left-hander is arguably the best reliever in baseball, but he could be looking for a contract that teams aren’t willing to give out.

Some have predicted him to land as much as $20 million AAV, which would likely be something the New York Yankees don’t want to give him.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has him taking home $66 million over four years, totaling $16.5 per season.

“Among the 286 pitchers who have logged at least 110 innings pitched—mostly starters, but a decent number of relievers—Scott’s 2.53 FIP since the beginning of 2023 ranks third in the majors, behind only Tarik Skubal (2.35) and Paul Skenes (2.44).

“That’s in spite of a 3.6 BB/9 rate that is kind of high for a closer, but also a whole lot better than the 5.8 mark he had posted across his first six seasons in the big leagues. Now that he seems to have his control under…well…control, he’s one of the best relievers out there, blowing just two saves in 2024 while racking up 22 saves and 11 holds,” Miller wrote on January 13. AAV is the thing to watch for the Yankees, and $16.5 million could be doable if they get creative.

How Could the Yankees Land Scott?

If the New York Yankees are content with their offseason and only want to make marginal signings, that would take Scott off the market.

However, reports have indicated they want to trade Marcus Stroman and his $18 million salary for the 2025 season. Getting rid of his $18 million would give the Yankees more money, and while they might look to add to their lineup, that would be around what Scott should sign for.

Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors wrote that the Yankees have other needs but could look to add Scott if they found a way to get off Stroman’s contract.

“The Yankees were reportedly in the mix earlier this winter, though their addition of closer Devin Williams, current need for an infielder, and reportedly limited budget space going forward could take them out of the running. On the other hand, if they can trade Marcus Stroman, that might make them more amenable to another splash in the ’pen,” Deeds wrote on January 10.

Unsuccessful in their attempts to trade Stroman, the Yankees have to hope someone will trade for him before the campaign.