29-Year-Old Pitcher Is the ‘Top Target’ for the Yankees at the Deadline

The New York Yankees will be looking to bolster their bullpen at the trade deadline. Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver have been great for the Yankees, but they could be in the market for another arm. The Miami Marlins Tanner Scott should be the “top target” for the Yankees, according to Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller.

The Marlins are 22-43 and have plenty of players who should draw trade interest. Scott, Josh Bell, Jesús Luzardo and Jazz Chisholm Jr. could all be traded.

“Without question, the top target on that front is impending-free-agent-on-a-terrible-team Tanner Scott,” wrote Miller. “He struggled with walks in a huge way early in the year, but he has reined that in to just seven walks over his last 17 innings pitched—without allowing an earned run in nearly two months. The Yankees would use Miami’s current closer in a set-up role, which is where Scott thrived for the majority of last season.”

Yankees Bullpen

“Outside of Clay Holmes and the newly dominant Luke Weaver, who does Boone truly trust? Ian Hamilton, coming off his 2023 breakout, has been inconsistent,” wrote The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “The same is true of lefties Caleb Ferguson and Victor Gonzalez, both of whom were acquired from the Dodgers during the offseason, and Tommy Kahnle, who is frequently injured.”

Weaver and Holmes have led the way for the Yankees bullpen. Holmes has been one of the best closers in baseball with 19 saves. Weaver has a 2.70 ERA across 40 innings. The Yankees may need to add an arm or two simply to avoid overuse of those two.

The Yankees bullpen has the third-best ERA in the majors. Adding an arm like Scott’s would bolster the bullpen for a postseason run.

Scott has a 1.40 ERA in 25 appearances this season. He hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 30. Scott has also done a great job of keeping the ball in the park, allowing just one home run on the season. He has served as the closer in Miami but could be used as a setup man for Holmes.

Marlins Open for Business

The Marlins have already indicated their intentions when it comes to the trade deadline. With the deadline still a ways away, the Marlins traded two-time All-Star and batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix indicated the club’s thought process when asked about trading away a proven player for players with the potential to succeed.

“It’s part of the value of the player for the rest of the season when unfortunately our record is what it is and the fact is that we’re unlikely to make the playoffs this year,” said Bendix, according to the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson. “Trading that for future value seems like the right thing for this organization right now.”

Scott will be a free agent after this season. The left-hander could be a huge asset for any team looking to make a deep postseason run. The Yankees could make their bullpen even more dominant with the addition of Scott.