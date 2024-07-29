Yankees Predicted to Trade for Marlins All-Star Reliever

The New York Yankees have already made a big splash in the trade market. The team acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins on July 27. However, the Yankees may not be done making moves before the July 30 trade deadline. MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince predicts the team will strike another deal with the Marlins to acquire All-Star Tanner Scott.

“And the Yankees will definitely add a reliever, perhaps two. Miami’s Scott checks every box — a lefty who misses bats and delivers with the game on the line,” wrote Castrovince. “He’ll also be crazy expensive in this market. The Yankees already made one big deal with the Marlins.”

Adding Scott to the mix in the bullpen would allow the Yankees to take some innings off of Clay Holmes as a closer.

Yankees Need Bullpen Help

On July 6, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal suggested the Yankees would look to help their bullpen first. While they added Chisholm before adding an impact arm, they still need to add an impact arm.

“The first thing’s going to be their bullpen,” said Rosenthal on July 6. “It was really good in the first 6-8 weeks, but it was a little bit of smoke and mirrors. There’s not enough swing-and-miss in that bullpen. We’ve talked about this. So, they, like every other contender, will be targeting relievers.”

Scott signed a one-year, $5.7 million deal with the Marlins, after winning his arbitration case in the offseason. The 29-year-old will be a free agent after the season.

The Yankees bullpen ranks No. 16 in strikeouts per nine innings with 8.93. Since June 15 the Yankees have the No. 21 bullpen ERA at 4.52.

Scott has a 10.4 strikeouts per nine this season. That you’d put him second amongst Yankees delivers behind just Caleb Ferguson. However, Scott does struggle with walks. He has 5.3 walks per nine innings. He is in the oneth percentile for walks.

The Yankees will not be the only team interested in Scott as the trade deadline inches closer. The Yankees are one of four teams “leading in the mix” to acquire Scott, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden on July 29. The Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals are the other teams.

Marlins In Sell Mode

According to the Miami Herald’s Craig Mish on July 8, “about a dozen” teams have contacted the Marlins about Scott, who is “likely to be traded soon.”

The Marlins indicated their intentions when it comes to the trade deadline in May. With the deadline still a ways away, the Marlins traded two-time All-Star and batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix indicated the club’s thought process when asked about trading away a proven player for players with the potential to succeed.

“It’s part of the value of the player for the rest of the season when unfortunately our record is what it is and the fact is that we’re unlikely to make the playoffs this year,” said Bendix, according to the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson. “Trading that for future value seems like the right thing for this organization right now.”