Yankees Targeting key Trio From an American League Rival

The New York Yankees 2026 season has been a major success to this point in the season, and with the team right in the fight for the top spot in the American League East, they’ll be looking to upgrade at the trade deadline for a genuine shot at the 2026 Fall Classic.

Over the past few months, they’ve been linked to plenty of players around baseball, but with the team looking at potential upgrades behind the plate, at shortstop and on the mound, there’s no shortage of pieces out there if they’re ready to pay the price. Now, with less than three weeks until the deadline, the team have reportedly been scouting a trio of Minnesota Twins, with a deal between the two teams seeming inevitable at this point.

Yankees Scouting Minnesota Twins Trio

For much of the 2026 season, the Yankees have desperately needed an upgrade at catcher, with the group of Austin Wells, Ali Sanchez and J.C. Escarra struggling to provide any type of competent offense. That’s led them to Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins, who has long been considered the perfect update for this team, and now, according to Bob Nightengale, they’ve been scouting not only him, but two very intriguing teammates.

On top of Jeffers, the team are looking at veteran right-hander Joe Ryan, who is expected to be dealt at the deadline, along with 29-year-old outfielder Trevor Larnach, who put together a career year in 2025. It’s unclear at this point if the Yankees are trying to put together a package that targets all three of them, but with the assets that New York have to spend, it’s safe to say that if they could pull that off, it would be game changing for this Yankees team.

In Jeffers, Ryan and Larnach, the Yankees see players with a WAR of 2.0, 2.7 and 1.2, and after how the Yankees depth failed to step up a year ago in their series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, adding all three is an aggressive move that the Yankees should be looking to make.

Where Will the Yankees Deadline Upgrades Come From?

Obviously, the Yankees front office aren’t only focused on the Twins, as the team are also looking at the likes of Hunter Goodman and Mason Miller among others, with both of them representing major upgrades at positions of need for New York.

This season, Joe Ryan was named an All-Star for the Twins, and while neither Larnach or Jeffers were, given the need that they fill for a Yankees team that believe they are bound for a World Series appearance, upgrading in several positions would be wise for this organization as a whole. It’s unclear right now if the team are set to make an offer for multiple of these three players, but given their needs and the natural fit with these Twins stars, as well as Minnesota’s desire to move at least one of them, if the front office can put together an attractive offer, a deal could come in advance of the trade deadline.