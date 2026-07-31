Yankees Linked to Orioles Former 36-Home Run Outfielder

The New York Yankees are undoubtedly a team to keep an eye on between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. With the Yankees currently among the top teams in the American League, it is clear that they will be adding to their roster.

The Yankees have some roster needs that they should be looking to address by the deadline. One area on their roster that they should be aiming to improve is their outfield. Now, based on a new report, the Yankees are among the teams interested in one of the most notable trade-candidate outfielders.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark, the Yankees are among the teams in the market for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward.

“And on a lesser scale, the teams pursuing right-handed hitting outfielders are waiting to see what the Baltimore Orioles do with left fielder Taylor Ward,” Rosenthal and Stark wrote. “The clubs in that market, to varying degrees, include the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians, according to people briefed on the discussions.”

With the Yankees needing help in their outfield, it makes sense that they have Ward on their radar. He would have the potential to be a strong addition to the Yankees’ roster as they look to go on a real run this postseason.

Why Yankees & Orioles’ Taylor Ward Could Be a Good Match

With the Yankees being one of baseball’s top teams this season, it makes sense that they are interested in Ward. If they acquired him, he would give them another very good outfielder to work with on their roster.

When noting that Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are both dealing with injuries, it is clear that the Yankees need to add to their outfield. With Ward being one of this year’s top available outfielders, it would make sense if the Yankees struck a deal to land him.

Ward could also benefit from a trade to the Yankees. Being traded to New York would give him the opportunity to play for a playoff-caliber club. Furthermore, he has had a bit of a quiet year at the plate with the Orioles, as he has just seven home runs in 108 games. Perhaps a move to the Yankees could help him make more of an impact with his power again.

Ward Could Bounce Back With the Yankees

When looking at Ward’s numbers from just last season, there is reason to believe that he could be an impactful power hitter for the Yankees if acquired. In 157 games during the 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels, he had 36 home runs and 103 RBI. He also hit 25 home runs in 156 games for the Angels in 2024, so it is clear that he can provide some real pop when playing at his best. Due to this, it could make sense for the Yankees to take a flier on him.

Yet, with Ward being one of the most intriguing outfielders on the trade market, it is also understandable that the Yankees have competition to land him. It will be interesting to see if they end up being the team that acquires him ahead of the trade deadline from here.