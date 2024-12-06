Yankees Predicted to Sign Dodgers Star for $100 Million

Brian Cashman smirking

Free agency is expected to heat up in the near future, with Juan Soto’s decision expected to come soon. Once Soto makes his decision, other free agents will have a better understanding of their market. Whoever lands Soto likely won’t have much more to spend, but the ones that don’t will have more than enough to spend on others. For the New York Yankees, Soto is the top priority, but there are other options if that doesn’t happen.

The Yankees would need another outfielder, and there are options on the market. Among them is Teoscar Hernandez, who’s coming off one of his best seasons after winning a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a recent prediction from Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, the Yankees signed Hernandez to a five-year, $100 million deal, helping them replace Soto.

“After a good-not-great 2023 season with the Mariners, Teoscar Hernández settled for a one-year, $23.5 million deal from the Dodgers last offseason. He responded with a career-high 33 home runs while helping secure a World Series title, and now he stands as one of the top bats on the market.

“The five-year, $100 million deal that Nick Castellanos signed when he joined the Phillies looks like a reasonable comparison, and while a reunion with the Dodgers remains a distinct possibility, his market could open up once the Juan Soto sweepstakes reaches its conclusion,” Reuter wrote on December 5.

Dodgers Could Re-Sign Hernandez

Playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers has many of the same benefits as playing for the New York Yankees. Factor in those benefits with much better weather, and Hernandez might prefer to stay with the Dodgers.

However, if they aren’t willing to give him the money he’s looking for, that’s where the Yankees could come into play.

From the sound of things, that won’t be the case. According to Dodgers insider David Vassegh, people around the league “expect” Hernandez to re-sign with Los Angeles.

“My understanding, talking to people around the league, they expect Teoscar Hernández to re-sign with the Dodgers. Many people around the league expect Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers to find their way back to each other, and my understanding is the Dodgers and Teoscar are very much engaged and trying to nail the final details of a contract. Things are looking good for Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers to be back together,” Vassegh said on December 4.

Yankees ‘Want’ Hernandez if Soto Departs

While the New York Yankees could look to make another move or two even if they land Soto, they wouldn’t need another outfielder unless. That money could be better spent on a starter or infielder.

At this point, Hernandez only seems to be a player they’d consider signing if Soto departs, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Hernández’s desire for a deal of at least three years was only helped by his great division series and World Series performances. The Dodgers are the favorites to bring him back where he thrived in 2024. Boston is in.

“So is Baltimore. And the Yankees want him if Soto doesn’t come back, though Hernández could have already signed by the time New York knows where it stands with Soto. Chances are Hernández will be one of the first big names off the board,” Passan wrote on November 12.