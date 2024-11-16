Insider Links Yankees to 2-Time All-Star Outfielder as Juan Soto Contingency Plan

The New York Yankees are all in on re-signing outfielder Juan Soto. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t considered other free agent outfield options such as Teoscar Hernández, just in case.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggested that Hernández, who, like Soto, is a Home Run Derby champion, is part of the Yankees’ backup plan if they aren’t able to re-sign Soto.

“The Yankees want him if Soto doesn’t come back, though Hernández could have already signed by the time New York knows where it stands with Soto,” Passan wrote. “Chances are Hernández will be one of the first big names off the board.”

Passan explained why it might be difficult for the Yankees to pivot to Hernández if they don’t land Soto. But it’s not hard to understand why Hernández is a strong consolation prize.

He’s made the All-Star team twice in his nine-year MLB career. Last season, he hit .272 with a career-high 33 home runs. With an .840 OPS, 99 RBI and 84 runs as well, Hernández made the NL All-Star team and won an outfielder Silver Slugger award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Could the Yankees Replace Juan Soto with Teoscar Hernández?

The Yankees are very familiar with Hernández. Not only did he hit .350, going 7-for-20 with a home run and 4 RBI against the Yankees in the World Series, but he starred for five and a half seasons with one of the their division rivals — the Toronto Blue Jays.

From 2017-22, Hernández slashed .263/.320/.503 with 129 home runs in 609 games. In 2020, he posted a .919 OPS during the COVID-shortened season. Then during 2021, he made his first All-Star team, finishing the year with 32 home runs and 116 RBI.

Hernández just turned 32 years old, which makes him six years older than Soto. But he could still receive one of the biggest free agent contracts this offseason because he’s considered one of the best right fielders available on the market.

If the Yankees are not able to re-sign Soto, they will have a giant hole at right field and in the middle of their lineup. Hernández was a middle-of-the-order hitter on a championship team in 2024.

Other Teams Involved in Signing Teoscar Hernández

Just like the Yankees aren’t the only organization dying to sign Soto this offseason, other teams are also pursuing Hernández. Some are interested in the 32-year-old as an alternative to Soto like the Yankees while others are courting Hernández outright.

“The Dodgers are the favorites to bring him back where he thrived in 2024,” wrote Passan. “Boston is in. So is Baltimore.”

More suitors means the price will go up for a free agent. But that’s not the biggest problem for the Yankees signing Hernández. As Passan explained, Hernández could be off the market before Soto makes his final free agency decision.

If that happens, Anthony Santander would be the next-best right field option available in free agency. But his low on-base percentage makes him a less appealing option despite his 44 home runs in 2024.

The rest of the outfield free agent market comprises of more left fielders than right fielders. So, in the event the Yankees don’t sign Soto or Hernández, they may need to sign a left fielder to play right.

Executing a trade for a right fielder would be another possibility in that scenario. But heading into free agency, for the Yankees, it might be sign Soto, if not, then Hernández, or bust.