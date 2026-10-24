Yankees’ Teruaki Sato Pursuit Comes With a Second Bill

The New York Yankees’ interest in improving their lineup makes Teruaki Sato an understandable offseason topic.

His eventual player contract, however, would describe only part of the acquisition cost.

A team signing the Hanshin Tigers slugger through the posting system would also owe his Japanese club a release fee.

That creates a useful question for Yankees fans: what would a proposed contract actually require the organization to commit?

Consider a hypothetical $75 million guarantee.

Under the published posting formula, the additional fee would be $13.125 million. The combined commitment would reach $88.125 million before considering any other applicable costs.

That is an illustration, not a reported Yankees offer.

Teruaki Sato’s Posting Fee Changes the Calculation

Sports Illustrated’s explanation of the posting system details a tiered fee based on guaranteed contract value.

For a deal above $50 million, the first $25 million carries a 20% charge. The next $25 million carries a 17.5% charge. The amount above $50 million carries a 15% charge.

For the hypothetical $75 million contract, those portions produce $5 million, $4.375 million, and $3.75 million.

Added together, the fee is $13.125 million.

The same method produces a $9.375 million fee on a $50 million guarantee and a $16.875 million fee on a $100 million guarantee.

Those scenarios would require combined commitments of $59.375 million and $116.875 million, respectively.

They are arithmetic examples, rather than estimates of what Sato will command.

The fee goes to Hanshin in addition to the player’s guarantee. A combined acquisition figure should therefore be distinguished from the salary promised to Sato.

Fans comparing international and domestic options need both numbers.

The timing of payments is another detail to examine when terms emerge. A total commitment describes the size of the obligation, but does not tell readers exactly when cash leaves the organization. Without a signed contract and its relevant provisions, detailed annual cash-flow claims would go beyond what is publicly established.

Yankees Need to Price the Entire Roster Decision

MLB reported that Sato will enter the posting system. That development makes the cost framework relevant without establishing his destination.

Yankees On SI has argued for prioritizing Sato, identifying third base as an area to improve while acknowledging questions about his defense and transition.

Those uncertainties belong beside the financial calculation.

If the Yankees believe Sato can handle third base, the expenditure could address a difficult roster need.

If they project him elsewhere, they must account for how that decision affects playing time and any additional moves needed.

A reasonable evaluation should compare the full commitment with realistic alternatives and the resources remaining for other positions.

It should also separate known posting rules from uncertain contract terms. Options, bonuses and other provisions can require additional consideration once an actual agreement exists.

The Yankees do not need to reject an appealing player because a posting fee exists.

They need to understand the complete bill before deciding how much that player is worth to their roster.