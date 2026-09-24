This Yankees’ Prospect Could Be X Factor in October Bullpen

Yankees right-handed pitching prospect and their third-best prospect, Carlos Lagrange, is being considered for possible addition to the postseason roster, reported Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch of MLB.com in a tweet, per Aaron Boone.

Lagrange has been recovering from a right shoulder capsular sprain that has kept him out since July. Lagrange returned to Triple-A Scranton this past week and made his first appearance off of rehab on September 16th.

Lagrange pitched a scoreless inning on September 16th, striking out two batters, with his fastball reaching 102.1 mph. Lagrange also mixed in his slider and cutter.

Lagrange’s Overall Season

This season, Lagrange has a 1-4 record, a 4.48 ERA, and 85 strikeouts in 64.1 innings, with a 1.35 WHIP. Lagrange was on track to possibly make his Yankees big-league debut during the 2026 regular season before a shoulder injury in the middle of the summer set him back several months.

Lagrange is a high-strikeout pitcher who’s also had to work on his command and reduce walks. The Yankees bullpen faces some uncertainty regarding Clarke Schmidt, Michael Fulmer, Tim Hill, among others.

The Yankees could use some more swing-and-miss in the bullpen alongside the trio of Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn, and closer David Bednar, all of whom have been very effective out of the Yankees pen but have been relied on a lot, especially Brent Headrick, who’s appeared in 80 games already and has seen some velocity dip, likely due to usage fatigue.

Lagrange Could Be Difference Maker Out Of Bullpen

The fact that the Yankees are even considering promoting Lagrange to make his big league debut in the playoffs is something to monitor as the Yankees play these last few regular season games and regroup heading into the Wild Card series.

With Tampa Bay winning the AL East division last night, the Yankees will have an extra step in their journey to what they hope is bringing back a World Series championship, which they haven’t done since 2009, 17 years ago up to this point.

For Lagrange and the Yankees, maybe the 23-year-old could be an X factor in October if the Yankees decide to go that route of promoting him. The Yankees are still trying to figure out who will be on the postseason roster. It will certainly be something for Yankees fans to monitor ahead of Tuesday, September 29th, game one of the AL Wild Card at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.