Yankees 9-Year Veteran Pitcher Gets Troubling Prediction Ahead of Deadline

The New York Yankees are expected to add some bullpen help ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

New York’s bullpen has been an issue this season, as David Bednar, Fernando Cruz, and Brent Headrick are the only high-leverage relievers whom manager Aaron Boone tends to trust. With that, the Yankees are expected to pursue bullpen help ahead of the deadline.

If New York does acquire bullpen help, Yankees analysts Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic believe that could lead to veteran Tim Hill being left off the playoff roster.

“It might not seem like it to many who watch the team daily, but the Yankees have the best bullpen ERA in the American League (3.10),” the analysts wrote. “Still, they could use at least one more high-leverage reliever. …

“The Yankees’ bullpen is a mixed bag. Doval has the highest upside, but he hasn’t had sustained success because of his struggles against lefties. Tim Hill is unhittable against lefties but can’t pitch against righties. It’s hard to envision him having a role in the postseason. Jake Bird, Ryan Yarbrough and Angel Chivilli are the lowest on the bullpen trust tree.”

Hill not having a role on the playoff roster would be a disappointing outcome for the veteran left-hander. But Hill has had mixed results this season, which is why his role could be diminished.

Hill is in his ninth MLB season and is 3-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 43 games. He’s set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Yankees Looking to Upgrade the Bullpen

New York has some clear needs ahead of the trade deadline.

The Yankees’ main areas of need are catcher and bullpen help, but GM Brian Cashman is keeping all his options open.

“I think we’re open-minded at the Deadline to try to improve ourselves, period, end of story,” Cashman said. “We’ll evaluate what’s available and try to push in on anything that makes sense, whether it’s pitching or offense.”

Cashman, meanwhile, said he’s looking at internal options for the bullpen but knows teams can’t have enough pitching.

“I wanted to find out what we had internally, and then measure that against the external options,” Cashman said. … “We’ve lost some important people, but thankfully, we’ll be getting them back. We don’t want to take on any more water. We understand how important pitching is.”

If the Yankees can add another high-leverage reliever or two, it will make them that much tougher to play in the playoffs.

New York Needs Doval to Step Up

Although the Yankees could use another reliever, New York needs Camilo Doval to step up.

Doval was a key acquisition last year, but he’s struggled this season. However, he does expect it to turn.

“Slumps are part of the game as baseball players. We all go through them,” Doval said through interpreter Marlon Abreu. “I’m not exactly getting the results that I expect of myself right this moment, but I know they’re coming. I know a good streak is coming.”

If Doval can get back on track, it would be a major boost to the Yankees’ bullpen as he has shown he can be an elite reliever.

Doval is 3-1 with a 5.09 ERA in 40 games this season.