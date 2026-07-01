6-Year New York Yankees Player Cut By Current MLB Team

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees dropped their sixth game in a row when they lost to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 9-3.

The Yankees are already coming off a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They will look to avoid getting swept by the Tigers on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx.

6-Year New York Yankees Player Cut

Also on Tuesday, a former Yankees pitcher got designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive wrote: “Red Sox designated Tommy Kahnle for assignment after tonight’s game, sources say.”

Kahnle had been in the middle of his first season with Boston.

He has gone 0-0 with an 8.00 ERA in eight games.

Looking At Kahnle

Kahnle was picked in the 5th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

He started out his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox before joining New York.

Following part of four seasons with the Yankees, Kahnle had a stop with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kahnle then returned to New York for two more seasons.

In 2024, he went 0-2 with a 2.11 ERA in 50 games.

The 36-year-old most recently had stints with the Detroit Tigers (2025) and Red Sox (this year).

Over 463 career games, Kahnle has gone 11-19 with a 3.62 ERA.

He could be a good option for a team that is in need of pitching depth.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-37 record in 85 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-17 in 39 games at home in the Bronx).