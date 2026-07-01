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6-Year New York Yankees Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Tommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees reacts after committing an error and a run is scored in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on September 18, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees dropped their sixth game in a row when they lost to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 9-3.

The Yankees are already coming off a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They will look to avoid getting swept by the Tigers on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx.

6-Year New York Yankees Player Cut

GettyTommy Kahnle #46 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Also on Tuesday, a former Yankees pitcher got designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive wrote: “Red Sox designated Tommy Kahnle for assignment after tonight’s game, sources say.”

Kahnle had been in the middle of his first season with Boston.

He has gone 0-0 with an 8.00 ERA in eight games.

Looking At Kahnle

GettyTommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees reacts in the sixth inning after striking out Kevan Smith of the Los Angeles Angels to end the inning with bases loaded at Yankee Stadium on September 18, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Kahnle was picked in the 5th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

He started out his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox before joining New York.

Following part of four seasons with the Yankees, Kahnle had a stop with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

GettyTommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound after being relieved against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 04, 2019 in New York City.

Kahnle then returned to New York for two more seasons.

In 2024, he went 0-2 with a 2.11 ERA in 50 games.

GettyTommy Kahnle #43 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park on July 30, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

The 36-year-old most recently had stints with the Detroit Tigers (2025) and Red Sox (this year).

Over 463 career games, Kahnle has gone 11-19 with a 3.62 ERA.

He could be a good option for a team that is in need of pitching depth.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-37 record in 85 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-17 in 39 games at home in the Bronx).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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6-Year New York Yankees Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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