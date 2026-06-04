Former Yankees Reliever Joins Hated Rival Ahead of Series

The New York Yankees will run into an old friend when they host the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. Boston has added right-hander Tommy Kahnle to their bullpen ahead of their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

MassLive’s Christopher Smith first reported the move, and MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch relayed that news.

Kahnle, 36, has a long history with the Yankees. He’s spent most of his career with the club, appearing in parts of six seasons with the club. 221 of his 456 career appearances have come with New York, where he carries a 3.31 ERA and 3.95 FIP.

Former Yankees Reliever Tommy Kahnle Resurfaces with Red Sox

Kahnle last pitched for the Yankees in the 2024 season. The right-hander signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Tigers for the 2025 season, pitching to a 4.43 ERA in 66 appearances. He then signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox just before Opening Day.

In 18 games with Boston’s Triple-A affiliate, Kahnle pitched to a 1.86 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 19.1 innings. With an opt-out looming, the Red Sox added the right-hander to their bullpen.

One story of particular intrigue will be how the Red Sox deploy their bullpen against the Orioles. Should Kahnle avoid pitching against the Orioles, it sets the stage for his first appearance with the Red Sox to be against the Yankees. That would make for a great story in this heated rivalry between the two American League East clubs.

While Kahnle is back in the AL East, it won’t be his first appearance at Yankee Stadium following his departure from the club. The right-hander last appeared there on September 11, 2025, with the Tigers. However, most of his Yankees teammates from the 2024 season are still there, so it will still be somewhat of a reunion.

Kahnle will become the 254th player to appear for both the Yankees and Red Sox, per Baseball Reference. The most famous example in recent memory is outfielder Johnny Damon. Damon was a key contributor on the 2004 Red Sox that snapped an 86-year championship drought before joining the Yankees and contributing to their most recent title in 2009.

Tommy Kahnle’s Tenure With the Yankees

Kahnle was originally drafted and developed in the Yankees’ farm system. New York drafted the right-hander in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Lynn University.

The Yankees lost the right-hander in the 2013 Rule 5 draft to the Colorado Rockies. After stints with the Rockies and the Chicago White Sox, Kahnle returned to the Bronx near the 2017 trade deadline.

Kahnle has pitched in a variety of roles for the Yankees. He was mostly a setup man in his six years in New York. The right-hander served as the bridge to closers Clay Holmes and Aroldis Chapman.