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6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: Tommy Kahnle #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates the final out of the top of the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tommy Kahnle is still playing at 37.

The veteran pitcher is coming off a season where he appeared in eight regular season games for the Boston Red Sox.

He went 0-0 with an 8.00 ERA in eight games.

6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent

GettyTommy Kahnle #46 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Back in August, Kahnle was released by the Red Sox’ organization (he had most recently been with their Triple-A affiliate).

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Worcester Red Sox released RHP Tommy Kahnle.”

As of October 20, he still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Kahnle’s Time With The Yankees

GettyTommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees pitches during a workout prior to the 2024 ALDS at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

It’s worth noting that Kahnle has spent the most time in his MLB career with the New York Yankees.

He pitched part of six seasons in the Bronx (over two stints).

During the 2017 season, Kahnle went 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 32 games for the Yankees.

GettyTommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kahnle spent 2017-20 pitching for the Yankees.

He then returned to the franchise from 2023-24.

Over his time with the Yankees, Kahnle went 7-8 with a 3.31 ERA in 221 games (he also appeared in 24 MLB playoff games).

Looking At Kahnle’s Other MLB Stops

GettyTommy Kahnle #43 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 02, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kahnle was picked in the 5th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees and Red Sox, he has also spent time with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers (over 12 seasons).

GettyTommy Kahnle #43 celebrates with C.J. Stubbs #36 of the Israel after defeating Nicaragua 5-0 at loanDepot park on March 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

It will be interesting to see if Kahnle is able to land with a new team before the start of the 2027 MLB season.

Over 464 career games, he has gone 11-19 with a 3.70 ERA (and 17 saves).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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