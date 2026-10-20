6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Is Still A Free Agent After Release

Tommy Kahnle is still playing at 37.

The veteran pitcher is coming off a season where he appeared in eight regular season games for the Boston Red Sox.

He went 0-0 with an 8.00 ERA in eight games.

6-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still A Free Agent

Back in August, Kahnle was released by the Red Sox’ organization (he had most recently been with their Triple-A affiliate).

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Worcester Red Sox released RHP Tommy Kahnle.”

As of October 20, he still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Kahnle’s Time With The Yankees

It’s worth noting that Kahnle has spent the most time in his MLB career with the New York Yankees.

He pitched part of six seasons in the Bronx (over two stints).

During the 2017 season, Kahnle went 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 32 games for the Yankees.

Kahnle spent 2017-20 pitching for the Yankees.

He then returned to the franchise from 2023-24.

Over his time with the Yankees, Kahnle went 7-8 with a 3.31 ERA in 221 games (he also appeared in 24 MLB playoff games).

Looking At Kahnle’s Other MLB Stops

Kahnle was picked in the 5th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees and Red Sox, he has also spent time with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers (over 12 seasons).

It will be interesting to see if Kahnle is able to land with a new team before the start of the 2027 MLB season.

Over 464 career games, he has gone 11-19 with a 3.70 ERA (and 17 saves).