Yankees’ $3 Million Offer Rejected by Korea’s Top Prospect

The New York Yankees put forth a massive offer to one of the top high school prospects in Korea, but the two-way star has declined the deal to enter the KBO draft.

Ha Hyun-seung was offered $3 million by the Yankees, according to a report by Lee Young-mi of the Korean newspaper Shinmun. The prospect also received a personal letter from owner Hal Steinbrenner. Hat tip to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO for translating the article and relaying the key details.

The healthy contract offer, plus the note from Steinbrenner, wasn’t enough to pry Ha away from the Korea Baseball Organization. He’s expected to be the top pick in the 2027 KBO Rookie Draft, which is held by the Kiwoom Heroes.

Superstar Korean Prospect Rejects $3 Million Offer From New York Yankees

Play

Ha is currently playing for Busan High School. He recently turned 18 years old. The two-way star got a taste of the big stage while playing for Korea in the U-18 Baseball World Cup in 2025. He compiled six innings on the mound. Ha allowed two runs and struck out six. He walked two and permitted three hits. Ha did not receive many opportunities as a hitter, but came through in his minimal chances. He picked up a hit in three at-bats, while recording two RBI.

The Yankees have a brief history of Korean players on the roster. Right-hander Chan Ho Park pitched for the club in 2010. He tossed 35.1 innings with a 5.60 ERA. Park spent most of his big-league career as a starter, but operated strictly out of the bullpen with the Yankees. He recorded an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. Park was one of the top Korean players to enter the big leagues. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as a 21-year-old in 1994. Park pitched for seven MLB teams during his lengthy 17-year career. The 2010 campaign split between the Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates marked the final season of his time in the majors.

The other Korean-born player to spend significant time with the Yankees was infielder Hoy Jun Park. He joined the organization as a 19-year-old in 2015. Park was in New York’s minor league system for six seasons. He finally reached the majors in 2021, though his big-league stint with the Yankees comprised exactly one game. Park went 0-for-1 in his lone at-bat with the club. The infielder primarily played shortstop with the Yankees. He also saw reps at second base, third base, and the outfield. Park had a decent stretch in the big leagues with the Pirates. He hit .202 with five home runs in 209 plate appearances with Pittsburgh.

The Yankees Could Use an Influx of Young Talent

Play

MLB.com ranked the Yankees’ farm system at No. 26 heading into the 2026 season. Top prospects include shortstop George Lombard Jr., right-hander Carlos Lagrange, right-hander Elmer Rodríguez, and shortstop Dax Kilby. Rodriguez has already seen time in the big leagues this season.

Adding more talent in the minors won’t help the major league club directly, as the lineup and pitching rotation are largely set. More young talent could be a boost at the trade deadline, though. The Yankees don’t have a ton of prized options to entice other teams as they look to acquire impact pieces.