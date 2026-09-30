New York Yankees Top Prospect Sends Out 2-Word Post During Red Sox Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their Wild Card series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

The Yankees had a 2-0 lead in the 6th inning.

UPDATE: The Yankees won 9-0.

New York Yankees Top Prospect Sends Out 2-Word Post

At the same time the Yankees are playing the Red Sox, their top prospect Dax Kilby sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Vamos Tarpons”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@loganmoss_4: “Keep it rollin 🔥”

@chrisgarv_: “Future of the yanks”

@maddiee.vaughn: “Love you! So proud ❤️”

@ericgenther: “Good work nephew”

@adam.b.99: “Making GA proud”

@brookslovesjesus25: “Keep working young bull 🫡”

Looking At Kilby

Kilby (who is from Georgia) was picked in the 1st round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

He batted .261 with four home runs, 26 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 32 Single-A games this year.

MLB’s Arizona Fall League wrote (on September 12): “Dax Kilby is #ValleyBound The @yankees No. 2 prospect and @MLBPipeline No. 86 prospect will be headed to the Valley this Fall! Kilby was drafted 39th overall by the Yankees in the 2025 draft. In 36 games this season, Kilby has hit four homers and stolen 12 bases. Kilby has walked more than he has struck out with 40 walks to 35 strikeouts. Stay tuned to see who else is Valley Bound for the 2026 Fall League season!”

Social Media On Kilby

Here’s what people were saying about Kilby this year:

@KsAndDingers: “Dax Kilby barely played this season and still showed why the Yankees are so high on him. He returned from a hamstring injury and put up: .242 AVG | 4 HR | 26 RBI | 27 R | 12 SB Kilby is already a 60 grade hitter and 60 grade runner, with 50 grade power. He’s a long term play, but the five category upside is hard to ignore.”

@NYY_Prospects (September 6): “Dax Kilby winds up getting 164 *official* PAs in what’s felt like a lost season. .883 OPS in Tampa nothing to scoff at. Funny enough, he had a 24.4 BB%. Only four five above rookie ball in all of MiLB have had a higher mark this season (min. 150 PA).”

Ryan Garcia (July 25): “Dax Kilby L-on-L HR against Brandon Clarke, who is one of the better arms in Single-A. All he’s done in Single-A is hit, I think he could genuinely headline a massive package. People inside baseball last winter had him above Lombard.”

MLB Pipeline (July 17): “Welcome back, Dax Kilby! The #Yankees’ 2025 first-rounder saw his first game action of the season as he commenced a rehab assignment for the FCL Yankees:”