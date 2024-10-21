Yankees Named Top Suitor for Predicted $147 Million Offseason Target

If the New York Yankees re-sign Juan Soto, it’s uncertain what else they’d do in MLB free agency. However, if they were to sign Soto to a contract, they could be interested in adding others, as putting the best team around him after making a massive financial commitment would be a wise decision.

There are a few areas of need, including first base. The Yankees could exercise the $17 million club option to bring Anthony Rizzo back, but after dealing with injuries and slowing down offensively, they could look to replace him.

That’s where Pete Alonso of the New York Mets could come into play. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed the top 10 landing spots for the slugger, listing the Yankees at No. 5.

“Between Anthony Rizzo’s poor start and his subsequent 2.5-month stint on the IL, first base became something of an “all hands on deck” situation for the Yankees. And with it looking highly unlikely that they’ll exercise their $17M club option to bring Rizzo back in 2025, finding a solution at first base is certainly part of New York’s winter to-do list,” Miller wrote on October 21. “Whether they’re going to go big for Alonso, though, probably hinges on whether they’re able to re-sign Juan Soto—which sure does seem like the most likely outcome.

“What if they call Gerrit Cole’s bluff and let him walk, though? We’ve been assuming for most of the season that Cole will opt out of the final four years on his contract to force the Yankees to add another $36M season to the end of the deal. But if he triggers the opt out, it basically becomes a question of whether they want five years of 34-year-old Cole for $180M or six years of 30-year-old Alonso for the same price.”

Alonso Reflects on Mets Career

After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, there was a chance that Alonso played his final game for the organization on October 20.

While a return is possible, the New York Mets would have to come to terms with him on a new deal in free agency.

“Honestly, I haven’t really thought of anything [beyond that],” he said, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “I love this team. I love this organization. This fan base has treated not just myself, but my family so, so well. Right now, I’m just thinking of the group.