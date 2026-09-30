Gleyber Torres Reacts To Former New York Yankees Teammate Retiring

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the Boston Red Sox for Game 1 of their playoff series.

The Yankees had been off since Friday due to Sunday’s regular season finale getting canceled.

Torres Reacts To Former Yankee Teammate Retiring

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, a former Yankees player announced his retirement from baseball.

Tyler Wade wrote (via Instagram): “Dear baseball, For as long as I can remember, all I ever wanted was to play in the Major Leagues. Now, 13 years later and after 9 years in the big leagues, it’s time to close this chapter. I want to thank the @yankees for taking a chance on an 18-year-old kid and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing for the best franchise in all of sports. To everyone in the @padres organization, the staff, the fans, thank you. I loved every minute of my two years wearing the brown and gold! @angels and @athletics , you were also a huge part of my journey, and I’m grateful for every experience along the way. To all the coaches, staff, trainers, and fans who played a part in my career, thank you. And lastly, to all my teammates: I’m going to miss the grind, the competition, the clubhouse and being in the jungle every day with the guys. Thank you, baseball. You gave me more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

One person to react to the post was his former Yankees teammate Gleyber Torres.

He wrote: “Congrats bro love u ♥️ Enjoy your new chapter”

The Yankees also wrote: “Congratulations, Tyler!! Best wishes on this next chapter 🙌”

Looking At Torres

Torres spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

He made two All-Star Games in that span.

The 29-year-old just finished his second season playing for the Detroit Tigers (where he made another All-Star Game in 2025).

Looking At Wade

Wade played nine seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Yankees, he also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres.

The 31-year-old played five years in New York.