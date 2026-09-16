Ex-Yankees Trade Acquisition Still A Free Agent After Release From Braves

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees most recently won the first game in the series by a score of 8-3 on Monday.

Ex-Yankees Trade Acquisition Still A Free Agent

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees player is still a free agent.

The Atlanta Braves released Andrew McCutchen from his Minor League contract last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

McCutchen did not appear in a game for the Braves.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At McCutchen’s Brief Yankees Stint

McCutchen was once among the best players in all of baseball.

That said, it’s easy to forget that he spent the end of the 2018 season with the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2018): “San Francisco Giants traded RF Andrew McCutchen and cash to New York Yankees for 2B Abiatal Avelino and RHP Juan De Paula.”

McCutchen batted .253 with five home runs and 10 RBIs in 25 games for the Yankees.

He also appeared in five MLB playoff games for the franchise.

Looking At The Rest Of McCutchen’s Career