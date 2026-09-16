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Ex-Yankees Trade Acquisition Still A Free Agent After Release From Braves

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Danny Jansen #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs back to the dugout as Andrew McCutchen #26 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out to end the sixth inning with the bases loaded at Yankee Stadium on September 15, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees most recently won the first game in the series by a score of 8-3 on Monday.

Ex-Yankees Trade Acquisition Still A Free Agent

GettyAndrew McCutchen #26 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before a a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 1, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees player is still a free agent.

The Atlanta Braves released Andrew McCutchen from his Minor League contract last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

McCutchen did not appear in a game for the Braves.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At McCutchen’s Brief Yankees Stint

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Andrew McCutchen #26 after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics during the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

McCutchen was once among the best players in all of baseball.

That said, it’s easy to forget that he spent the end of the 2018 season with the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2018): “San Francisco Giants traded RF Andrew McCutchen and cash to New York Yankees for 2B Abiatal Avelino and RHP Juan De Paula.”

GettyAndrew McCutchen #26 of the New York Yankees warms up on deck during the sixth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 25, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

McCutchen batted .253 with five home runs and 10 RBIs in 25 games for the Yankees.

He also appeared in five MLB playoff games for the franchise.

Looking At The Rest Of McCutchen’s Career

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses with his 2012 Rawlings Gold Glove award and Silver Slugger award before the opening day game against the Chicago Cubs on April 1, 2013 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Yankees Trade Acquisition Still A Free Agent After Release From Braves

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