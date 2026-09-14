Yankees Named as Trade Destination for $313.5M Slugger in Blockbuster Move

The New York Yankees could be a team to watch this offseason.

New York is in the midst of a frustrating World Series drought, as Yankees fans expect a championship every season.

The Yankees, however, will once again fail to win the AL East, as the Tampa Bay Rays are likely to win the division. With that, New York could be forced to make some big offseason moves to bolster its roster.

New York Yankees Named Landing Spot for Rafael Devers

The Yankees could be looking to add another bat this offseason, especially with Giancarlo Stanton’s future up in the air.

With that, ESPN’s MLB insider Buster Olney and floated the idea of the Yankees acquiring Rafael Devers from the San Francisco Giants.

“You know who is actually the perfect team for him, Rafael Devers has demonstrated he just needs coverage,” Olney said. “He doesn’t like doing the media; he would be perfect with the Yankees. All he would have to do is hit. He has Aaron Judge there. … Between first base and DH, the question with Stanton is: if you had a 1-2-3 into the future of Ben Rice, Aaron Judge, and Rafael Devers in Yankee Stadium.

“We saw Juan Soto, there wa sall this stuff in San Diego he didn’t get along with everyone, he went to the Yankees and you didn’t hear a peep about any of that stuff because it’s the way their clubhouse culture is.”

Devers being traded to the Yankees would be a major surprise and a blockbuster deal. The Giants acquired him from the Boston Red Sox. But it hasn’t worked out, and he could be on the trade block again.

Devers has seven years left on his 10-year, $313.5 million deal so it would be a hefty commitment. Yet, Stanton’s deal is soon to be coming off the books.

The slugger is hitting .258 with 37 home runs and 98 RBIs this season. He’s a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and three-time All-Star.

New York Right Now

The Yankees are closing in on clinching a playoff berth as New York will once again be a Wild Card team.

“This is the fun part of it, because the reward is close,” Gerrit Cole said. “Getting to the postseason, being able to chase your ultimate goal — these are the games you look forward to the most.”

The Yankees are coming off a series win over the New York Mets at home, taking two of three.

New York is now 86-63 and will begin a three-game road series against the Minnesota Twins.