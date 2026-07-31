Trade Idea Sees Yankees Dealing Spencer Jones, Top Prospect for Impact Pitcher

The New York Yankees are expected to be aggressive ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

New York has some clear needs, and one of them is the bullpen amid some struggles with high-leverage relievers like Camilo Doval. Ahead of the deadline, MLB analyst Peter Appel of JustBaseball shared some trade pitches that see the Yankees acquiring Adrian Morejon from the San Diego Padres.

Yankees acquire:

Padres acquire:

Spencer Jones

Ben Hess

The proposed three-player deal would be a major move and does make sense for both sides. New York gets an elite left-handed reliever, which is a need for the Yankees. New York does have to part ways with Jones, who is blocked in the outfield, and Hess, who is one of their top prospects.

Morejon would be a high-leverage reliever who is a pending free agent, but if he pitches well, it would be wise for the Yankees to extend him. New York could use another lefty to use in high-leverage spots, as Morejon could be a seventh- or eighth-inning reliever. He’s 8-2 with a 3.14 ERA and is one of the top relievers available in a trade.

In return, the Yankees give up Jones, who doesn’t have a clear pathway to playing time. Jones or Jasson Dominguez are likely to be dealt ahead of the deadline. Jones is a power-first outfielder who could make an impact in the Padres lineup. He’s hitting .230 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs this season.

Hess, meanwhile, is the team’s seventh-ranked prospect, and the right-hander could reach the majors in the near future. He’s 3-2 with a 3.94 ERA in 14 starts in Double-A and should push to reach the MLB in 2027.

Analyst Explains Yankees-Padres Trade

The proposed blockbuster deal would be a haul for both teams as New York gets the impact reliever they need while San Diego gets two young players to build around.

The trade makes sense, and Appel believes it’s a win-win for both sides.

“Morejon is a left-handed missile throwing 99 mph bowling balls with a 2.47 FIP. He’s up there for the best left-handed reliever in baseball. I personally think he’s better than David Bednar, but who cares; you’d have both,” Appel wrote.

“Ben Hess is an excellent pitching prospect who excelled in Double-A last year and is doing the same thing again this year. He was a first-round pick in 2024, and he’s done everything you would want from a pitching prospect. He’s likely to debut in 2027, so he’s not far out from helping the Padres’ rotation. Spencer Jones is a wild card. He’s got stupid power and the ability to play at all three outfield spots, but the swing-and-miss concerns are getting out of control. However, he’s young and cheap, another former first-round pick, and he posted a 142 wRC+ in Triple-A this year.”

It’s also a realistic trade that does make sense and something that should happen.

New York Looking for Bullpen Help

The Yankees have a couple of needs ahead of the deadline, but the bullpen is one of the major ones.

Ahead of the deadline, Yankees GM Brian Cashman knows the team can’t have enough pitching, especially with the injuries they have had.

“We’ve lost some important people, but thankfully, we’ll be getting them back,” Cashman said. “We don’t want to take on any more water. We understand how important pitching is.”

The Yankees are 61-48 and 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.