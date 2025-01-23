Trade Idea Sees Yankees Acquiring $24 Million All-Star From Dodgers

The New York Yankees have a need in the infield and one trade idea has them acquiring a two-time All-Star.

The Yankees will likely shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third base to second, leaving an opening at third. With that, MLB analyst Thomas Carannante of FanSided believes the Yankees should try and acquire Max Muncy from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It was reported the Dodgers are already looking to get ahead and are “shopping some of their surplus to teams,” with veteran reliever Ryan Brasier among the first likely to go,” Carannante wrote. “If there’s any Arenado traction for the Dodgers, then they will have to do the same with purging some of their infielders. They already started by trading Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds. And with Arenado being a third baseman, perhaps it displaces … Max Muncy?! The perfect Yankees target?”

Muncy is in the final year of his two-year $24 million deal. But there is a club option for 2026 at $10 million. However, despite being under control, the Dodgers are reportedly looking to trade players, and perhaps Los Angeles is looking to move off of Muncy.

Muncy is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. He hit .232 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs in 73 RBIs. His career-high is 36 home runs and 105 RBIs, which he accomplished in 2023.

Analyst Explains Why Muncy to Yankees Makes Sense

The Dodgers have plenty of left bats which could make Muncy expendable.

Meanwhile, New York needs a third baseman, while the Dodgers could try Hyeseong Kim or Tommy Edman at third base, which is why Carannante thinks the trade makes sense.

“Entering his age-34 season, the veteran slugger dealt with injury issues two out of the last three seasons and was limited to just 73 games last year,” Carannante wrote. “With Freeman, Ohtani, Kim and Michael Conforto able to hit from the left side of the plate, the Dodgers don’t necessarily have a glaring need for lefty bats.

“Meanwhile, the Yankees do not have a starting third baseman at the moment. Yes, Jazz Chisholm held down the fort nicely in 2024, but it was his first time playing the position. Moving him back to second base and acquiring a veteran with lefty power and above-average defense to take over the hot corner would be the preferred move,” Carannante added.

The analyst also believes trading Muncy could open up the Dodgers to potentially trade for Nolan Arenado.

New York Not Done Adding

Despite the Yankees addressing the mode of their offseason needs, it appears the Yankees aren’t done.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman says he’s still open-minded about adding to the team.

“We’re going to be open-minded to ways to improve the team,” Cashman said. “Obviously, it’s gotta fit within our structure. So, is that a rotation piece? Is that a bullpen piece? Is that anyone we could adjust with the position player group?…

“We’re still talking to clubs about trades and we’re still talking to agents about players,” Cashman added… “We’re having a lot of conversations on the trade front as well as the free agent market.”

The Yankees lost to the Dodgers in the World Series.