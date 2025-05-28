Trade Pitch Sees Yankees Acquiring $75 Million Star Pitcher in 3-Player Package

The New York Yankees have needed another pitcher all season, and one MLB writer proposed a blockbuster deal that would solidify the rotation.

MLB analyst Adam Weinrib of FanSided proposed a deal that would see the Yankees acquire star pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from the Texas Rangers.

Yankees acquire:

Rangers acquire:

Spencer Jones

Everson Pereira

Brock Selvidge or Griffin Herring

The proposed deal would see the Yankees acquire Eovaldi for two prospects and another unnamed pitcher, as the analyst thinks New York would have to give up a pitcher to Texas.

The Yankees would acquire Eovaldi, who’s in the first year of his three-year, $75 million deal. Eovaldi could be the Yankees’ No. 3 starter behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, but would solidify the rotation for the playoff push. Eovaldi is 4-3 with a 1.56 ERA in 12 starts this season, but he did leave his last start with triceps fatigue.

In return, New York would deal a left-handed pitcher, but the big part of the deal is the two prospects. Jones is the Yankees’ second-ranked prospect, and the outfielder could reach the majors by the end of this season. Jones is hitting .228 with 9 home runs and 16 RBIs in 26 games in AA this season. He was selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The other prospect would beat Pereira. The Yankees’ 12th-ranked prospect is another outfielder who could be used as a trade chip or reach the majors very soon. Pereira is in AAA and is hitting .265 with 9 home runs and 23 RBIs this season.

Analyst Explains Bold Yankees-Rangers Trade

The trade would be a blockbuster and would be a stunning move given that Texas extended Eovaldi this offseason.

However, the Rangers have struggled this season, and Weinrib believes the team could look to trade Eovaldi and get key assets back.

“Eovaldi is signed at $25 million for each of the next two years. So while the Yankees would be relieving a financial burden, the Rangers’ ask won’t be flimsy here,” Weinrib wrote. “They’ll need to be impressed in order to cut bait on the final 2.5 years of someone they clearly believe in and continue to return to. The Yankees don’t have a single lefty prospect with high enough upside to lead a package. Would Spencer Jones, Everson Pereira, and a lefty be enough?

“Eovaldi still strikes out fewer batters than he probably should, given his powerhouse stuff. He’s 35 years old, so the next two seasons could get uglier,” Weinrib added. “But, at this moment in time, he’s the horse you’d choose to complement what the Yankees already have. It’s a shame this process won’t be easier.”

Regardless, with plenty of injuries to their rotation, the Yankees need to address their rotation before the trade deadline.

Yankees Star Pitcher Inching Closer to a Return

New York was handed injuries to the rotation during spring training.

Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery while reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was also sidelined. However, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone revealed Gil is nearing a return to the mound, which is good news for his potential return this season.

“Feeling really good,” Aaron Boone said. Gil could throw from a mound on Friday at Dodger Stadium. Which would mark his first time doing so since late February,” Hoch wrote on X.

Despite the injuries to the rotation, the Yankees are atop the AL East with a record of 34-20.