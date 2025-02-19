Trade Pitch Sees Yankees Pulling Off Rare Deal With Mets For Stanton Replacement

The New York Yankees could be in need of acquiring another outfielder as Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with injuries to both of his elbows.

MLB writer Jake Elman of Athlon Sports proposed a deal that would see the Yankees acquiring Starling Marte from the New York Mets.

The proposed deal would be intriguing as the Yankees would acquire an MLB outfielder to replace Stanton while he’s injured.

Marte is in the final year of his four-year $20.75 million deal with the Mets. The outfielder has been rumored to be on the trade block after New York signed Juan Soto from the Yankees. Marte would be a better defender than Stanton if they need him in the outfield. His bat is also a good enough replacement as he hit .269 with 7 home runs and 40 RBIs last season.

In return, the Yankees would trade Facundo who’s a 22-year-old left-handed pitching prospect. He spent 2024 in Single-A going 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in 8 games, including 7 appearances.

Flores, meanwhile, is a catcher/first base prospect who’s 24. He spent 2024 in A+ and AA hitting .279 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs. He is a lower-level prospect but could reach the majors soon.

Analyst Explains Yankees-Mets Trade

The trade does make sense on paper for both teams.

The Yankees would get a replacement for Stanton if he’s out for a while. The Mets, meanwhile, get two lower-level prospects but also get off of Marte’s contract.

“The Mets and Yankees are each in win-now mode, with the Bombers looking to avenge last year’s World Series loss to the Dodgers,” Elman wrote. “If adding Marte to the lineup is the last piece needed to capture a second straight pennant, the Yankees must call their crosstown rivals in the coming weeks.”

Elman also expects the Mets to eat some of Marte’s money in the deal.

“If the Yankees’ return seems low for a 36-year-old outfielder, consider the Mets will likely eat some of his salary. Marte almost exclusively played right field in 2024, which keeps new Yankee Cody Bellinger in center field,” Elman added.

Marte is a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Stanton Dealing With an Injury

New York reported to spring training and immediately got bad news on Stanton.

The slugger arrived with injuries to both of his elbows. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was experiencing soreness in both of his elbows, which he compared to tennis elbow.

“I don’t know; we’ll see,” Boone said on February 16. “It’s tough to say. I’m not going to put any timeline on it. We’re just going to be smart with it.”

The Yankees plan to slow play Stanton’s injury and it’s uncertain if he will begin the 2025 season on the IL. New York also plans to not rush the slugger.

“He was doing stuff [in the offseason] and then he kind of shut down and got treatments,” Boone said. “It’s just something we don’t want to rush, if we can get to a really good spot and know we’re going to have to probably deal with some maintenance with it throughout the year. We don’t want to force anything too early.”

Stanton hit .233 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in the regular season while hitting .273 with 7 home runs and 16 RBIs in the playoffs.