Trade Pitch Sees Yankees Acquiring Mason Miller in 4-Player Blockbuster

The New York Yankees are interested in acquiring elite closer Mason Miller from the San Diego Padres.

Miller is the best closer in baseball, and he would help bolster the Yankees’ bullpen. Ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline, MLB analyst Matt Levine of SI shared a trade pitch that sees the Yankees acquiring Miller.

Yankees acquire:

Padres acquire:

Anthony Volpe

Spencer Jones

Will Warren

The proposed four-player deal would be a blockbuster as New York would acquire Miller, while San Diego would add three players who can play in the MLB right away.

Miller is under team control for three more years, so he’d be at the back of the Yankees’ bullpen for years to come. Miller has been dominant this season, as he’s 2-1 with a 0.89 ERA and is 25-for-25 in save opportunities.

In return, the Yankees would part ways with Volpe, who can be a starter for the Padres. He’s hitting .245 with 1 home run and 14 RBIs this season.

Jones, meanwhile, can start in the outfield for the Padres and can be a middle-of-the-order bat. He’s blocked in the Yankees outfield but could get playing time in San Diego. He’s hitting .233 with 2 home runs and 7 RBIs.

The final player the Yankees would deal is Warren, who’s a starting pitcher and can start for San Diego this season. Warren is 7-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 19 starts this season.

Although the Yankees are giving up three MLB players, it doesn’t seem like enough of an impact player for San Diego to part ways with Miller.

Analyst Explains Yankees-Padres Swap

The trade pitch would be a blockbuster, but San Diego would likely want more from the Yankees.

Levine believes it could be a starting point, as New York could have to part ways with another top prospect or two.

“Overall, this group of players would be a nice start in trade talks, but given how dominant Miller has been this season, the Yankees would need to part with more,” Levine wrote. “While the Yankees are unlikely to include top prospect George Lombard Jr, the Padres would likely love to get their hands on pitching prospects Elmer Rodríguez or Carlos Lagrange.

“San Diego doesn’t have to trade Miller this season, but if they do, they can’t sell themselves short. Miller is the best trade chip that the organization has, and if building for the future is the goal, getting as much in return as possible has to be the mindset — especially if a bidding war commences.”

Ultimately, the framework of the trade does make sense, especially if the Padres want MLB-caliber players.

New York Showing Interest in Miller

Ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline, the Yankees are showing plenty of interest in Miller.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported earlier this week that the Yankees ‘love the idea of’ trading for Miller. Yet, the price to acquire the elite closer would be hefty.

However, the bullpen is the biggest need for the Yankees, and acquiring Miller would make David Bednar the set-up man and make the bullpen that much deeper.

Whether or not the Yankees will be able to pull off the blockbuster trade is to be seen.