Trade Pitch Sees Yankees Acquiring Gold Glove Infielder in 3-Player Deal

The New York Yankees have been linked to several infielder but one trade pitch has them acquiring a Gold Glove infielder.

MLB analyst Zach Pressnell of FanSided proposed a trade that sees the Yankees acquiring Nico Hoerner from the Chicago Cubs.

Yankees acquire:

Cubs acquire:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one and it does make sense for both teams. New York would be able to solidify its infield position while the Cubs would acquire two prospects to help out its future.

Hoerner won the Gold Glove Award in 2023 as he would play second base for the Yankees which would keep Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base. Hoerner hit .273 with 7 home runs and 48 RBIs with the Cubs in 2024. He’s in the second year of his three-year $35 million deal.

In return, the Yankees would deal Selvidge who’s a right-handed pitcher. Slevidge is 22 and was drafted in the third round of the 2022 MLB draft. He spent last season in AA going 7-6 with a 4.25 ERA in 16 starts.

Vivas, meanwhile, is 23 years old and is a second baseman who could replace Hoerner. Vivas played 93 games in AAA last season hitting .225 with 9 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Analyst Explains Yankees-Cubs Trade

New York would get a starter at second base, which has been a need while the Cubs would get Hoerner’s replacement and a pitching prospect.

However, Pressnell says the Cubs would only do this trade if they end up signing Alex Bregman, which would make Hoerner expendable.

“Enter the Chicago Cubs and infielder Nico Hoerner. But why would the Cubs want to trade their starting second baseman? The answer is simple: Alex Bregman. Bregman, the clear top free agent left on the market, seems to be a big target for the Cubs, but Chicago obviously hasn’t given him enough money yet or else he would have signed with them. They could look to free up some money by trading Hoerner and replacing him with Bregman,” Pressnell wrote…

“This deal ultimately pushes both teams in the direction they want to go in,” Pressnell added. “It would have to be made if and when the Cubs have a deal in place to acquire Bregman. Chicago likely won’t trade Hoerner without Bregman coming to the Windy City.”

If the Cubs do sign Bregman, trading Hoerner for two prospects does make sense. New York, meanwhile, would be able to keep Chisholm Jr. at third and Hoerner at second.

Yankees Owner Says Team Can’t Spend Like Dodgers

New York lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers and in the offseason, the Yankees have been active.

However, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner says it’s hard to spend money like the Dodgers do.

“It’s difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they’re doing,” Steinbrenner said to YES Network. “We’ll see if it pays off.”

Although the Dodgers have been active in the offseason, Steinbrenner says that doesn’t mean Los Angeles will win it all.

“They still have to have a season that’s relatively injury-free for it to work out for them,” Steinbrenner said. “It’s a long season as you know, and once you get to the postseason, anything can happen. We’ve seen that time and time again. We’ll see who’s there at the end.”

The Yankees have the third-best odds of winning the World Series.