Trade Pitch Has Yankees Acquiring 752-Game Veteran to Replace Cabrera

The New York Yankees entered the season with a question mark at third base, and now they have an even bigger question mark.

The Yankees ended up giving the job to Oswaldo Cabrera, who played well. However, Cabrera suffered a season-ending injury, which could result in New York exploring the trade market for a third baseman.

MLB analyst Drew VonScio of Newsweek proposed a deal that would see the Yankees acquire a veteran to replace Cabrera from the Colorado Rockies.

The proposed deal would be a one-for-one as New York would get a veteran third baseman while the Rockies would get a prospect to help their rebuild.

The Yankees would acquire Farmer, who’s 34 and could be the team’s everyday third baseman, or the team could shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to third and put Farmer at second base. Farmr made his MLB debut in 2017 and has appeared in 752 games. and is a solid defender who can also hit. This season with the Rockies, he’s hitting .248 with 2 home runs and 16 RBIs. Farmer signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Rockies and has a mutual option for 2026 for $4 million.

In return for the veteran infielder, Colorado would acquire Beeter, who’s the team’s 20th-ranked prospect. The right-handed pitcher was acquired by New York in the Joey Gallo trade and is playing in Triple-A and could pitch in the majors right away for Colorado. In Triple-A, Beeter is 0-0 with a 1.29 ERA in 7 games out of the bullpen.

Analyst Explains Yankees Wanting Farmer

With New York likely to sign a big-name third baseman next offseason, VonScio believes Farmer is the perfect option for the Yankees.

Farmer would be a veteran one-year stopgap who can play good defense and be a bottom-of-the-order bat for the team.

“Farmer isn’t the most glamorous of choices for the Yankees,” VonScio wrote. “However, he checks a few boxes: He’s a right-handed bat, a third baseman, and would require very little for the organization to acquire him… Given that the Yankees are likely to pursue a player like Alex Bregman in free agency at the end of the season, the team wouldn’t have to send much to the Rockies in return…

“Farmer isn’t a long-term option for the Bronx Bombers, but he could certainly do just enough to get them to squeak by at a position they neglected to address for several months,” VonScio added.

After Cabrera’s injury, the Yankees are starting Oswald Peraza at third base, and Farmer would be an upgrade over him.

Yankees Reveal Cabrera Likely Done for Season

Cabrera had been playing well as New York’s everyday third baseman, but he suffered a gruesome injury on May 12.

During a game against the Seattle Mariners, Cabrera was running home and fractured his ankle. He was immediately in pain and was taken away in an ambulance.

After the injury, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Cabrera had successful surgery and is likely done for the season.

“I would say probably unlikely (he returns this season), but we probably won’t know until a week, 10 days in to where we get the doctors’ protocols and then the ramp up as you go,” Boone said. “It was a little more involved in there, but all things considered, fairly successful, too.”

Before the injury, Cabrera was hitting .243 with 1 home run and 11 RBIs.