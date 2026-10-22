New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires Steven Kwan in 4-Player Blockbuster

The New York Yankees suffered another playoff exit and could make some bold moves this offseason.

The Tampa Bay Rays swept New York in the ALDS as the Yankees ran back a very similar team. So, New York could make some major changes to try to go on a deep playoff run.

The Yankees could be a team to watch this offseason in free agency and the trade market.

New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires Steven Kwan

New York could look to the trade market to bolster its lineup, and they could target a contact-first outfielder.

MLB analyst Matthew Swigonski of FanSided shared a trade pitch that sees the Yankees acquiring Steven Kwan from the Cleveland Guardians in a four-player deal.

Yankees acquire:

Guardians acquire:

The proposed deal is an intriguing deal as the Yankees would acquire Kwan who could be a potential lead-off hitter for New York. Cleveland, meanwhile, gets an MLB player, a young outfielder, and a pitching prospect to cut some salary.

Kwan is entering the final year of team control and is coming off a one-year, $7.725 million deal. He’s a two-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glove Award winner and would help the Yankees’ defense. Kwan also adds some contact to the lineup and can set the table for the power hitters. He hit .282 with 3 home runs and 32 RBIs this season.

In return, the Yankees would give up Garcia, who they acquired at the deadline but could flip. Garcia hit .277 with 30 home runs and 92 RBIs and could be a nice power bat for Cleveland, as New York goes in a different direction.

Dominguez, meanwhile, is blocked in New York and could use a change of scenery. He’s still 23, but acquiring Kwan would block him further, which is why the Yankees could move him.

The final player the Yankees would deal is Luis Serna, who’s a 22-year-old pitcher. He spent last season in High-A and is more of a flier for Cleveland.

Analyst Explains Kwan Trade Pitch

Kwan is a very good outfielder and can be the Yankees’ lead-off hitter, which makes him a good target for New York.

The outfielder would fit New York well, and Swignoski believes he makes a ton of sense for the Yankees.

“Kwan’s ability to put the ball in play and get on base, paired with his versatility on defense, would make him a near-perfect fit in the Yankees’ outfield,” Swignoski wrote. “While you might think that Kwan would be too expensive for the Yankees to acquire, he does become a free agent after the 2027 season. That will slightly reduce the Guardians’ ability to ask for a maximum haul in return for Kwan. But that doesn’t mean that he’ll come cheaply, either. …

“The Yankees have made the postseason in six out of seven seasons this decade. For most teams, that would be considered a very successful run. For the Yankees, the lack of a World Series title means that all of that winning was essentially for nothing. While you could point fingers and assess blame to a number of players, coaches, and front office personnel, it has been the team’s lack of fundamental defense that has been at the heart of the Yankees’ most heartbreaking failures. The addition of Kwan could help address that issue.”

Whether or not the Yankees have interest in Kwan is unclear, but he does fit the roster well.