Trade Pitch Sees Yankees Dealing Stroman & Prospect For All-Star Reliever

The New York Yankees are looking to trade Marcus Stroman and one trade pitch has them acquiring an All-Star reliever in a three-player deal.

Patrick McAvoy of SportingNews proposed a deal that would see the Yankees dealing Stroman to the San Diego Padres in an intriguing trade.

Yankees acquire:

Padres acquire:

Marcus Stroman

Brando Mayea (No. 14 prospect)

$5 million cash

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as New York would bolster its bullpen while San Diego would get a starting pitcher and a top prospect.

Suarez was an All-Star in 2024 as he has been with San Diego since 2022 after beginning his pro career in the NBP. Suarez could be a set-up man for the Yankees and also give them closing experience. The right-hander went 9-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 65 games while also recording 36 saves. In the playoffs, he went 3.1 scoreless innings and also recorded 2 saves. He’s entering the third year of his five-year $46 million deal but there is an opt-out after the 2025 season.

New York would give up Stroman, and the cash would help offset his salary. The right-hander is in the final year of his two-year $37 million deal but he was left off of the playoff roster. Stroman went 10-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 29 starts.

Mayea, meanwhile, is an outfield prospect who’s 19 from Cuba. He played in rookie ball in 2024 as he hit .281 with 9 RBIs in 35 games.

Analyst Believes Yankees Need Another Reliever

New York is looking to trade Stroman and McAvoy believes this deal makes sense for both sides.

San Diego trades Suarez who has been rumored to be involved in trade talks while acquiring a starter and a prospect. New York, meanwhile, gets off of Stroman’s deal and helps solidify the bullpen.

“The Yankees also could use a little bit more for the bullpen even after Williams. Former Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle reportedly signed with the Detroit Tigers,” McAvoy wrote. “It wouldn’t hurt for the Yankees to add another reliever and that’s where the San Diego Padres could make sense. San Diego has been in some trade rumors this offseason revolving around All-Star reliever Robert Suarez. He took over as the team’s closer in 2024 and had a 2.77 ERA and 36 saves. He was great for the Padres but has been in rumors…

“If he’s available, the Yankees should go hard at him and see if a deal involving Stroman could get a deal. New York should be going all in on the 2025 campaign and adding someone like Suarez only could help,” McAvoy added.

New York did trade for Devin Williams but having a one-two punch of Suarez and Williams in the backend of the bullpen would only make the Yankees that much better.

Stroman Fuels Trade Speculation

Stroman’s name has come up in trade talks all offseason and the pitcher has helped fuel the speculation even more.

The right-hander unfollowed the team’s Instagram account as of January 28, which has only furthered trade speculation.

MLB insider Robert Murray said the Yankees have been openly trying to trade Stroman.

“I also would imagine a Marcus Stroman trade would appear more likely than not,” Murray said on The Baseball Insiders.

Stroman is a two-time All-Star.