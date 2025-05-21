Trade Pitch Sees Yankees Dealing Volpe in 1-For-1 Swap in Blockbuster

The New York Yankees are one of the top teams in the MLB and are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline.

Yet, MLB analyst Jake Elman of AthlonSports proposed a deal that would see the Yankees trading Anthony Volpe to the Atlanta Braves in a one-for-one swap.

Yankees acquire:

Braves acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster, as rarely do teams make one-for-one trades involving star players.

The Yankees would acquire Albies, who is earning $7 million this season and has two more club options at the same price. Albies primarily plays second base, which would shift Jazz Chisholm to third, which fixes that need. The 28-year-old is hitting .225 with 5 home runs and 17 RBIs. Albies is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

In return, the Yankees would trade their starting shortstop in Volpe. Volpe is under team control through 2028, but New York could use him as a trade chip to solidify other needs in the infield. Volpe is hitting .235 with 6 home runs and 26 RBIs with the Yankees this season. He’s a one-time Gold Glove Award winner with the Yankees.

Analyst Explains Bold Yankees-Braves Trade

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and likely the biggest trade of the MLB season.

The Braves could use a shortstop, while New York has George Lombard Jr. ready to take over for Volpe, which is why Elman thinks they may move him.

“Trading Volpe also opens the door for top prospect George Lombard Jr. to take the reins at shortstop as early as next year,” Elman wrote. “That’s excellent news for Yankees fans, even as Lombard struggled to a 6-for-33 start at Double-A Somerset. The thought of Albies in pinstripes is tempting, especially with the two club options. However, it wouldn’t be worth giving up Volpe, at least not this season.”

The trade would be a blockbuster and would be a bold move for the Yankees to trust Lombard as a rookie in a pennant race. However, Elman thinks it would make the team that much better by having Albies at second and Chisholm Jr. at third.

“Albies has only played second base in the majors, which would likely force Jazz Chisholm back to third,” Elman added. “Chisholm, a natural second baseman, primarily played the hot corner after joining the Yankees last summer.”

New York is currently 28-19 and atop the AL East standings.

Yankees Get Disastrous News on Infielder

The Yankees could look to acquire a third baseman after the injury news to Oswaldo Cabrera.

Cabrera had been the team’s starting third baseman, but he suffered a fractured ankle and underwent surgery. After the injury, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone revealed he likely won’t be back this season.

“I would say probably unlikely [he returns this season], but we probably won’t know until a week, 10 days in to where we get the doctors’ protocols and then the ramp up as you go,” Boone said. “It was a little more involved in there, but all things considered, fairly successful, too.”

With Cabrera likely out for the season, New York could be searching for a third baseman in the trade market.