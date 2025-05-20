Trade Pitch Sees Yankees Dealing Wiliams to NL Team in Intriguing Move

The New York Yankees made a bold move to acquire Devin Williams this offseason, but it hasn’t worked out.

The Yankees acquired Williams to be the team’s closer, but he lost the role not even two months into the season due to his struggles. Now, MLB analyst Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints proposed a deal that would see the Yankees trade Williams to the Philadelphia Phillies, who now need a closer.

Yankees acquire:

Phillies acquire:

New York would acquire a prospect and a soon-to-be MLB pitcher for Williams, while Philadelphia needs to add a back-end reliever after the suspension of Jose Alvarado.

The Yankees would acquire Vira, who’s not ranked in Philadelphia’s top 30 prospects. The 21-year-old outfielder was selected in the third round of 2021 and is playing in High-A. He’s hitting .134 in 67 at-bats this season as he has struggled, but could be a future fourth outfielder in the MLB.

New York would also acquire Baker, who’s a right-handed pitcher that is closing in on making his MLB debut. Baker has been hit hard in AA this season, but the reliever has shown flashes of pitching well. Perhaps New York thinks they can do something with him to fix him and get him to the majors next year in their bullpen.

In return, the Yankees would trade Williams, who can be the Phillies’ closer. Williams will be a free agent at the end of the season, so Philadelphia wouldn’t have to give up much for him. He’s 2-2 with a 7.31 ERA in 19 games this season with the Yankees.

Analyst Explains Yankees-Phillies Swap

The proposed trade seems light for the Yankees, but Kerman thinks New York may just want to get off his deal.

Kerman believes the Yankees will look to use that money elsewhere at the deadline to acquire another reliever. Philadelphia, meanwhile, takes a chance on a former All-Star closer to regain his form by being back in the NL.

“The Yankees, desperate to shed underperforming veterans, could offload Williams for a modest return,” Kerman wrote. “The Phillies could gamble on Williams’ elite changeup-still generating a .209 xBA-by trading Jordan Viars, a power-hitting outfielder stuck behind Philadelphia’s MLB-ready prospects, and reliever Andrew Baker.

“Williams’ $9 million expiring contract is a low-risk investment, and a reunion with pitching coach Caleb Cotham (who oversaw Williams’ 2023 breakout in Milwaukee) might unlock his prior form. If Williams rediscovers even 80% of his peak ability, he’d offer a proven late-inning option alongside Jordan Romano,” Kerman added.

Williams is a two-time NL Reliever of the Year with the Milwaukee Brewers and a two-time All-Star.

Yankees Still Hoping for ‘Great Things’ With Williams

New York made the blockbuster move to acquire Williams to cement the backend of the bullpen.

However, Williams struggled, and he was removed from the role. After being removed, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he still had confidence in the reliever.

“We’ll still talk through this. I haven’t seen Devin yet. We’ll try to do what’s best for the team and Devin,” Boone said. “We’ll just get through this bump in the road. I’m still expecting great things.”

Williams has pitched slightly better as he has a 4.50 ERA in his last 7 games, but still has yet to get back the closer’s job.