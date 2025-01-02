Trade Pitch Has Yankees Acquiring Guerrero Jr. in 4-Player Blockbuster

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be the top free agent available in 2025 and a trade pitch has the Toronto Blue Jays dealing him to a division rival.

MLB analyst Jacob Mountz of FanSided shared a trade prediction that sees the New York Yankees land Guerrero Jr. in a four-player blockbuster.

Yankees acquire:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays acquire:

OF Spencer Jones (Yankees’ No. 2 prospect)

RHP Will Warren (Yankees’ No. 5 prospect)

OF Everson Pereira (Yankees’ No. 10 prospect)

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as New York gets Guerrero Jr. to bolster its offense and start at first base, or at third base. Toronto, meanwhile, gets three young prospects to potentially begin a rebuild.

Guerrero Jr. is in the final year of club control with the Blue Jays. The first baseman hit .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2024. He’s a four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner.

Jones is the best prospect the Blue Jays receive from the Yankees. The outfielder was selected 25th overall by the Yankees in 2022 and is expected to make his MLB debut next season.

Warren, meanwhile, was selected in 2021 and made his MLB debut last season. The right-hander can start at Triple-A and add some insurance to the Blue Jays rotation going forward.

Finally, Pereira has MLB experience and can compete for the Blue Jays’ fourth outfielder spot in 2025. The 23-year-old is a good hitter who would add some much-needed offense to the Blue Jays lineup.

Analyst Explains Why Yankees Should Trade For Guerrero Jr.

Moutz believes the Yankees should pursue Guerrero Jr. now as he would boost New York’s chances of winning the World Series.

Guerrero Jr. is one of the best hitters in baseball but his future with Toronto is uncertain, which is why he believes the Yankees should try and trade for him.

Moutz also believes the proposed deal makes a lot of sense for both sides, as the Jays get younger while New York gets an impact bat.

“The Yankees have a log jam of players and trading for Vladdy would ramp the offense up considerably,” Moutz added. “For Toronto, the upside in these three prospects could make the roster a whole lot more promising in the near future. For one year of Guerrero, this would be a win-win for both clubs.”

Guerrero Jr. Says Extension With Blue Jays Isn’t Close

Play

Guerrero Jr. is in the final year of his deal and he says the goal is to re-sign with Toronto.

However, the star first baseman says he and the Blue Jays aren’t even close in negotiations.

“Obviously, things have happened,” Guerrero said on the Spanish-language Abriendo El Podcast. “But they have not reached the price that (I am) looking for, not even close.”

Guerrero Jr. has set a deadline of the start of Spring Training to discuss an extension.