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TRADE: New York Yankees Acquire Heliot Ramos From San Francisco Giants

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San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 21: Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 21, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

BREAKING: The New York Yankees are working on a trade for San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal wrote on X: “The Yankees are working on a trade for the Giants’ Heliot Ramos, source tells @TheAthletic.

Update: Deal is happening, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Via Heyman on X: “Heliot Ramos to Yankees”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote on X: “When trade is finalized, Henry Lalane and Kaeden Kent will be the return. Kent is the son of Jeff Kent, who played with the Giants and just was inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

TRADE: New York Yankees Acquire Heliot Ramos From San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 20: Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Ramos, an outfielder, has slashed .264/.304/.424 with nine home runs and 34 RBI this season. He is a poor defender.

Ramos has five years of big-league experience, all with the Giants. In his MLB career, Ramos has hit .257/.316/.419 with 53 home runs and 177 RBI. He is under team control through 2029.

With Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger all sidelined with injuries, Ramos provides a much-needed boost to the Yankees’ offense.

Looking at Giants’ Return in Heliot Ramos Trade

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

GettyOMAHA, NE – JUNE 22: Kaeden Kent #3 of the Texas A&M Aggies runs the bases after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Tennessee Volunteers during the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on June 22, 2024 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Kent, a shortstop, ranked as the Yankees’ No. 13 prospect before the deal. At the High-A level this season, Kent, 22, has hit .301/.359/.433 with six home runs and 43 RBI.

Lalane, 22, ranks as New York’s No. 5 prospect before the trade. Lalane is a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that sits at 94 mph and reaches 98 mph. He has a nasty low-80s changeup in his arsenal and mixes in a mid-70s slurve and 78-82 mph sweeper.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls for a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Yankees own the first American League Wild Card spot with a 63-49 record. They are 2 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Giants are in fourth place in the National League West. They are 22 games back of the first-place Dodgers in the division standings and 12 games back of the final National League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: New York Yankees Acquire Heliot Ramos From San Francisco Giants

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