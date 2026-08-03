BREAKING: The New York Yankees are working on a trade for San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal wrote on X: “The Yankees are working on a trade for the Giants’ Heliot Ramos, source tells @TheAthletic.

Update: Deal is happening, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Via Heyman on X: “Heliot Ramos to Yankees”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote on X: “When trade is finalized, Henry Lalane and Kaeden Kent will be the return. Kent is the son of Jeff Kent, who played with the Giants and just was inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

TRADE: New York Yankees Acquire Heliot Ramos From San Francisco Giants

Ramos, an outfielder, has slashed .264/.304/.424 with nine home runs and 34 RBI this season. He is a poor defender.

Ramos has five years of big-league experience, all with the Giants. In his MLB career, Ramos has hit .257/.316/.419 with 53 home runs and 177 RBI. He is under team control through 2029.

With Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger all sidelined with injuries, Ramos provides a much-needed boost to the Yankees’ offense.

Looking at Giants’ Return in Heliot Ramos Trade

Kent, a shortstop, ranked as the Yankees’ No. 13 prospect before the deal. At the High-A level this season, Kent, 22, has hit .301/.359/.433 with six home runs and 43 RBI.

Lalane, 22, ranks as New York’s No. 5 prospect before the trade. Lalane is a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that sits at 94 mph and reaches 98 mph. He has a nasty low-80s changeup in his arsenal and mixes in a mid-70s slurve and 78-82 mph sweeper.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees own the first American League Wild Card spot with a 63-49 record. They are 2 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

The Giants are in fourth place in the National League West. They are 22 games back of the first-place Dodgers in the division standings and 12 games back of the final National League Wild Card spot.