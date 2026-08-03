KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 21: Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 21, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
TRADE: New York Yankees Working To Acquire Heliot Ramos From San Francisco Giants
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 20: Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
TRADE: New York Yankees On Verge Of Acquiring Heliot Ramos From Giants