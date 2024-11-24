Yankees Make $5 Million Move on Gold-Glove Potential Starter

The Yankees did sign an outfielder who was part of the blockbuster seven-player trade with the Padres last winter, but it’s not the guy Yankees fans were hoping it would be. Remember, in the deal, the Yankees sent out five prospects to San Diego, including pitcher Michael King and catcher Kyle Higashioka. They got back Juan Soto, but also outfielder Trent Grisham.

He did not play much for the Yankees, appearing in 76 games, and batting .190 in 179 at-bats, but Grisham is one of the best defensive center fielders in MLB, having won two Gold Gloves in his six-year career. Grisham was entering his final year of arbitration this offseason, and will be a free agent next year.

But Grisham and the Yankees have come to an agreement to avoid arbitration–he will sign for a $5 million to again provide some defense off the bench for the Bombers next season.

As ESPN’s Jorge Castillo reports: “The Yankees and Trent Grisham have agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal to avoid arbitration, a source tells ESPN. Grisham can make another $250,000 in bonuses tied to plate appearances.”

Yankees’ Trent Grisham a Potential CF Option?

Grisham, then, will take a spot in an outfield that has become decidedly thin in free agency. It’s presumed that left fielder Alex Verdugo will depart this offseason, and will be replaced by top prospect Jasson Dominguez. Aaron Judge, of course, will be in one of the outfield spots, either center or right field.

That could depend on whether the Yankees keep Soto to man that spot, or whom they get to replace him. If Soto leaves, it might be a good idea for the Yankees to add a center fielder who can allow Judge to move back to right.

If the Yankees lose Soto, they could, conceivably, drop Grisham into the starting lineup at center and hope that his defense can offset some of the growing pains from Dominguez in left. They’d have to be willing to absorb a guy who has a career slash line of .213/.313/.384 but he is a speed-and-defense option.

That would give the Yankees an inexpensive outfield that would free up money to sign some infield sluggers (Willy Adames? Pete Alonso? Alex Bregman? Some sort of lefty?). It would also give them an easily upgradeable spot on the trade market, if the Grisham experience was a dud.

Again, it is a longshot. But possible.