Yankees’ Trent Grisham Predicted to Sign With Surprise AL Central Team

The New York Yankees have multiple pending free agents heading into the offseason.

Among the most notable pending free agents from the Yankees is outfielder Trent Grisham. The 29-year-old should generate a good amount of interest in free agency if the Yankees let him walk. Although he struggled this season, his past success should lead to him having multiple suitors.

Now, with free agency getting closer, Grisham is being predicted to sign with a surprising team from the AL Central.

New York Yankees’ Trent Grisham Predicted to Sign With Kansas City Royals

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter named the Kansas City Royals as a top potential landing spot for Grisham.

“The emergence of Jac Caglianone gives the Royals one clear answer in the outfield after they entered the 2026 season with three genuine question marks, but they could still use an upgrade at the other two spots,” Reuter wrote. “Grisham’s asking price will be the determining factor in whether the Royals are viable contenders for his services, but he looks like a solid buy-low target to potentially upgrade one of their biggest roster holes.”

With the Royals needing help in their outfield, it would be understandable if they targeted Grisham. He would be a solid addition to their roster if he turned things back around next season. Thus, on a short-term deal, it is fair to wonder if the Royals and Grisham could be a good fit with each other.

Signing with the Royals would put Grisham in a much different situation, though. The Royals finished last in the AL Central this season with a 69-93 record. With this, he would join a team that was far worse than the Yankees if he signed with Kansas City. Thus, there would be some surprise in him signing with the Royals.

Yankees’ Grisham Could Bounce Back Under Less Pressure With Royals

With Grisham having a down year, he could benefit by signing with the Royals. There would be far less pressure for him in Kansas City than in New York, and that could help him bounce back.

Grisham had a tough year with the Yankees in 2026, posting 18 home runs, 59 RBI, and a low .211 batting average. However, he also had 34 home runs and 74 RBI the season before with the Yankees. Thus, the possibility of him turning things around on a team like the Royals should not be ruled out.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Grisham ends up signing with the Royals this offseason. If he does, the Yankees would need to find a replacement for him in their outfield.