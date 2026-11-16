Former New York Yankees 34-HR Outfielder Still Remains A Free Agent

The New York Yankees were one of baseball’s top regular season teams in 2026, finishing with a 93-68 record.

However, the postseason was another disappointment for New York. This is because they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

With how this postseason went for New York, they should be making many changes to their roster this offseason. Because of this, they have not re-signed multiple of their players from last season.

Now, with it being midway through November, a former Yankees outfielder remains a free agent.

Former New York Yankees Outfielder Still a Free Agent

After electing free agency in late October, former Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham is still a free agent at this point in the offseason.

“CF Trent Grisham elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote on Oct. 29.

Grisham still being unsigned comes after he had a rough 2026 season with the Yankees. In 121 games for New York in 2026, he posted 18 home runs, 59 RBI, and a low .211 batting average. With this, he struggled this season for New York.

Given how this season went for Grisham, it would be surprising if New York circled back on him. Thus, it would not be shocking if he ended up being on a new team for the 2027 season.

Looking at Grisham

Although Grisham had a tough 2026 season, he certainly had some strong moments in New York.

This was especially the case during the 2025 campaign. The eight-year MLB veteran had a career year for the Yankees that season and was one of their key power hitters.

In 143 games with the Yankees in 2025, Grisham set career highs with 34 home runs and 74 RBI. Having a season like this not too long ago could make him a popular target for teams looking for more offense.

In 340 games over three seasons with New York from 2024 to 2026, Grisham posted 61 home runs, 164 RBI, and a .218 batting average.

Teams looking for outfield help could consider taking a gamble on Grisham. He showed in 2025 that he can provide some power when playing at his best. Thus, it would not be surprising if the two-time Gold Glove winner lands a short-term deal with another team soon.

It will be intriguing to see where Grisham will end up this offseason from here.