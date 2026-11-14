New York Yankees Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for Brewers Star

The New York Yankees are a very interesting team to keep an eye on this offseason.

It is clear that the Yankees should be looking to make some major moves this offseason. After disappointing in a massive way this postseason, there is no question that they need more talent. Thus, they should be active in both the trade market and free agency.

One area that the Yankees should look to bolster is their bullpen. This will especially be so if star reliever David Bednar signs with another team in free agency.

Because of this, the Yankees are being urged to trade for a star pitcher from the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York Yankees Urged to Make Trade for Brewers Star

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly urged the Yankees to trade for Brewers star relief pitcher Trevor Megill this offseason. In addition, Kelly named Luis Gil as a pitcher who the Yankees could consider trading to Milwaukee for Megill.

“Nonetheless, we’re projecting New York’s other team, the Yankees, to acquire Megill from the Brewers. B/R has projected that it will take a three-year, $55.5 million deal with a $15 million club option for a fourth season for the Yankees to re-sign David Bednar in free agency. Alternatively, Brian Cashman could trade for Megill, who will pitch next season at 33, only a year older than Bednar,” Kelly wrote.

“Former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil would be an interesting player to target in return for Megill, even if he carries significant injury risk. Gil still has two years remaining before free agency, and could be a weapon as a starter or a reliever,” Kelly added.

With the Yankees’ bullpen needing help, it would make sense for them to swing a trade for Megill. He is a dominant closer and could fit perfectly on a Yankees club that wants to make some noise in 2027.

There is a chance that Megill will get traded this offseason, too. His name has been floating around the rumor mill often this offseason. This is because he is only under team control until the end of next season.

Looking at Megill

Megill was a major part of the Brewers’ World Series winning roster this year. In 63 games for the Brewers in 2026, he posted a 3-3 record, a 2.63 ERA, and 30 saves. The All-Star closer has also posted a 2.63 ERA or lower and at least 21 saves in each of his last three seasons.

With numbers like these, Megill would have the potential to be a fantastic pickup for the Yankees. It will be interesting to see if they trade for him because of it from here.