New York Yankees Urged to Trade for Brewers Star in Blockbuster Move

The New York Yankees have many areas on their roster that they should look to improve this offseason.

It is not difficult to understand why, as they were embarrassed in the ALDS by the Tampa Bay Rays. Thus, they should be looking to make multiple upgrades to their roster this offseason.

One area that the Yankees could look to strengthen is their bullpen. This would especially be the case if they lose pending unrestricted free agent David Bednar this offseason.

Due to this, the Yankees are now being urged to target a notable pitcher from the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York Yankees Urged to Trade for Brewers Star

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller urged the Yankees to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star reliever Trevor Megill to bolster their bullpen.

“With David Bednar and darn near every other reliever of note hitting free agency, the Yankees have quite a bit of work to do on their bullpen. The dream target would be Mason Miller, if the Padres are willing to have that conversation. But while trading for Devin Williams didn’t pan out how they hoped in 2025, going back to Milwaukee for Trevor Megill could be the move. He was an All-Star last year and probably ought to be a three-time reigning All-Star at this point,” Miller wrote.

With the Yankees needing another star reliever, it would make sense if they pursued Megill this offseason. He has become a very good relief pitcher and would undoubtedly help New York’s roster if Bednar ends up leaving this winter.

Megill had another great regular season for the Brewers in 2026. In 63 games, he posted a 3-3 record, 30 saves, 69 strikeouts, and a 2.63 ERA. This was the third season in a row that he has recorded an ERA under 2.75. With this, he has been excellent for a while now and could be a player New York has on its radar this winter.

Should the Yankees Make This Trade?

It would make all the sense in the world for the Yankees to trade for Megill. He has shown over the last several seasons that he is a legitimate star. Thus, it would be understandable if New York made a serious push for him this offseason.

Megill would be a strong addition for a Yankees club that is looking to win the World Series next year. Because of this, it would not be shocking if he ends up being one of the Yankees’ top targets this offseason. It will be interesting to see if they can land him.