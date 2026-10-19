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New York Yankees Urged to Trade for Brewers Star in Blockbuster Move

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National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates the final out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have many areas on their roster that they should look to improve this offseason.

It is not difficult to understand why, as they were embarrassed in the ALDS by the Tampa Bay Rays. Thus, they should be looking to make multiple upgrades to their roster this offseason.

One area that the Yankees could look to strengthen is their bullpen. This would especially be the case if they lose pending unrestricted free agent David Bednar this offseason.

Due to this, the Yankees are now being urged to target a notable pitcher from the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York Yankees Urged to Trade for Brewers Star

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Four
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates the 3-1 win after closing the game against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller urged the Yankees to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star reliever Trevor Megill to bolster their bullpen.

“With David Bednar and darn near every other reliever of note hitting free agency, the Yankees have quite a bit of work to do on their bullpen. The dream target would be Mason Miller, if the Padres are willing to have that conversation. But while trading for Devin Williams didn’t pan out how they hoped in 2025, going back to Milwaukee for Trevor Megill could be the move. He was an All-Star last year and probably ought to be a three-time reigning All-Star at this point,” Miller wrote.

With the Yankees needing another star reliever, it would make sense if they pursued Megill this offseason. He has become a very good relief pitcher and would undoubtedly help New York’s roster if Bednar ends up leaving this winter.

Megill had another great regular season for the Brewers in 2026. In 63 games, he posted a 3-3 record, 30 saves, 69 strikeouts, and a 2.63 ERA. This was the third season in a row that he has recorded an ERA under 2.75. With this, he has been excellent for a while now and could be a player New York has on its radar this winter.

Should the Yankees Make This Trade?

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It would make all the sense in the world for the Yankees to trade for Megill. He has shown over the last several seasons that he is a legitimate star. Thus, it would be understandable if New York made a serious push for him this offseason.

Megill would be a strong addition for a Yankees club that is looking to win the World Series next year. Because of this, it would not be shocking if he ends up being one of the Yankees’ top targets this offseason. It will be interesting to see if they can land him.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Urged to Trade for Brewers Star in Blockbuster Move

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